Home All news
Academies

E-ACT appoints new chief executive

Tom Campbell made permanent boss at academy trust he has run on an interim basis

Tom Campbell made permanent boss at academy trust he has run on an interim basis

13 Jan 2023, 15:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Tom Campbell has been appointed as the permanent chief executive of E-ACT, after leading the 28-school trust last year in an interim role.

Campbell took over after the suspension of the former chief executive, Jane Millward.

A trust spokesperson said this week Millward had decided to “move on”. It had previously said she was “away from work”, and did not confirm her suspension when it was first revealed by Schools Week in November 2021.

Millward, a former Ofsted inspector, was appointed chief executive in 2019 after joining the trust in 2017.

“During her time at the trust our academies have been transformed, and almost all are now judged to be good or outstanding. E-ACT is in excellent financial health,” the spokesperson said. Trustees “wish Jane well for the future”.

Former E-ACT boss Jane Millward
Millward

Campbell started as substantive chief executive this month after joining in December 2021 on secondment from Greenwood Academies Trust, where he was chief education officer.

He is a member of the Department for Education’s secondary headteacher reference group, which advises on policy.

He was principal of Fullhurst Community College in Leicester, where he said on LinkedIn that he had “turned around one of the country’s most challenging schools into one of the highest-performing” in the region.

E-ACT is also recruiting for two new members. Michael Wilshaw, the former chief inspector,  left last March after only seven months, while businessman David Roper left in 2021.

Last year E-ACT also revealed it had commissioned advisers to see if certain payments had breached funding rules.

More from this theme

Academies

Transfer of struggling academy shows pattern of delays

Analysis shows transfers take twice as long in some regions and that the speed of conversions has slowed since...

Tom Belger

Academies

Elite sixth forms and northern BRIT School among free school bids

Only one in four of the more than 60 applications will be approved

Samantha Booth

Academies
Exclusive

Future Academies appoints ex-Harris head as CEO

Ex-Harris Tottenham head Lawrence Foley will lead the trust launched by ex-minister Lord Nash, which faced staff and student...

Tom Belger

Academies

DfE loses £10.3m in unclaimed free school VAT refunds

Department admits tax was not claimed back for nine trusts' free school projects by the HMRC deadline

Tom Belger

Academies

Holland Park parents and NEU lose legal bid to block school transfer

Holland Park School's failed High Court claim against the DfE paves the way for it to join United Learning

Tom Belger

Academies
Long read

The schools bill is dead, so where next for academies?

Can the government achieve its vision for the school system after shredding its flagship legislation?

Tom Belger

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *