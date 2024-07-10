Home All news
Politics

Sir Kevan Collins joins the DfE board

Former EEF boss and catch up tsar will advise Phillipson on raising school standards

Former EEF boss and catch up tsar will advise Phillipson on raising school standards

10 Jul 2024, 10:57

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

Sir Kevan Collins, the former head of the Education Endowment Foundation and ex-government catch-up tsar, has become a non-executive board member at the Department for Education to fulfil his new role as school standards adviser.

The DfE said Collins, a former teacher and director of children’s services in Tower Hamlets, would “provide scrutiny and advice on government’s delivery of high and rising standards in schools”.

Ministers have also announced a restructure of the DfE to place responsibility for special educational needs and disabilities and alternative provision within its schools group “to ensure that we deliver improvements to inclusion within mainstream schools”.

The two policy areas previously sat under the DfE’s families directorate. It is not clear if this means Catherine McKinnell, the new schools minister, will also take on responsibility for SEND and AP, or if another minister will be tasked with the challenge.

Non-executive board members are appointed from outside government to provide “support and challenge to government departments”.

Collins previously advised the Conservative government on education recovery, but resigned after ministers refused to fund his package of proposals.

As part of his new role, Collins will “advise on driving high and rising standards – focusing on finding solutions to the biggest barriers to opportunity for children, including teacher shortages and high absence rates”.

“The government has been clear that the education and care system does not currently meet the needs of all children, particularly those with special educational needs and disabilities – with earlier interventions in mainstream schools key for those with less complex needs.”

‘An outstanding force for good’

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson, said: “Our push for high and rising standards across our state schools began on day one, with first steps including recruiting 6,500 new teachers.

“I have moved quickly to make sure my department can deliver on our mission to break down the barriers to opportunity so every child has the best start in life.”

She said Collins “has been an outstanding force for good in schools, especially his work advocating for our teachers and children during the pandemic and he will play a crucial role in advising the Department”. 

Collins said he was “delighted to be returning to the Department of Education.

“There are real challenges facing our schools and I am looking forward to being part of a renewed drive to ensure that we tackle these with bold and fresh new ideas, to deliver high and rising standards in every corner of the country.”

The DfE said Collins’s appointment had been approved by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, and his three-year term had begun with “immediate effect”.

Latest education roles from

Head of Division – Business

Head of Division – Business

Halesowen College

View job
Midday Assistant (Part Time)

Midday Assistant (Part Time)

Hockley Primary School

View job
Engineering Lecturer – CAD/Mechatronics

Engineering Lecturer – CAD/Mechatronics

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Teacher of Literacy for Life

Teacher of Literacy for Life

Shireland CBSO Academy

View job
Violin Tutor

Violin Tutor

Ark Bolingbroke Academy

View job
Skills Coach – English and Maths

Skills Coach – English and Maths

RNN Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Politics

Robert Halfon resigns as skills minister

Former education committee chair will also stand down as an MP at the election

Billy Camden

Politics

Ark stands by chair Sir Paul Marshall over social media activity

The Conservative donor has been accused of liking and sharing extremist posts

Freddie Whittaker

Politics
Bridget Phillipson

Phillipson invokes zeal of Gove reforms in Labour schools vision

Former minister brought 'energy and drive and determination' that is required again, says shadow education secretary

Samantha Booth

Politics
Exclusive

Government ‘not governing’ as schools policies in limbo

Schools Week analysis finds at least 21 policies promised for this year have yet to materialise

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *