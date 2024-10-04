Home All news
DfE West Midlands regional director to retire

Andrew Warren to depart the DfE after five years

4 Oct 2024, 9:53

Andrew Warren, the Department for Education’s regional director for the West Midlands, will leave the role later this year after almost six years in post.

The senior civil servant posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is set to retire at Christmas – a decision that will give him “space to move into a wider portfolio of non-executive roles”.

Warren has been the area’s lead official since the new regions group structure was created two years ago. Prior to that, he had been West Midlands regional schools commissioner since 2019.

He stressed this was “not a decision that I’ve taken lightly, particularly given the exciting agenda ahead, but it feels like the right time”.

“After 40 years in education and six amazing years as West Midlands regional director, I’ve decided to retire at Christmas.

“Stepping away from this role will give me time and space to move into a wider portfolio of non-executive roles in the education and charity world.”

Before moving to the civil service, Warren held was chair of the Teaching Schools Council and a founding fellow of the Chartered College of Teaching.

He was also assistant director of children and young people’s services at Stoke-on-Trent Council for just under year and a primary school headteacher between 2002 and 2011.

“I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity I’ve had over the years to work alongside many dedicated and inspirational school staff, governors, young people, LA staff, alongside my wonderful DfE and West Midlands colleagues,” Warren added.

“This is obviously not a decision that I’ve taken lightly, particularly given the exciting agenda ahead, but it feels like the right time.”

Headteacher Simon Kidwell, former National Association of Head Teachers president, thanked Warren for his “support and partnership working, especially during the pandemic”.

Former trust CEO Robert Robson wished him “luck in the next part of your journey” and thanked him for his “work with the sector and with ASCL too”.

