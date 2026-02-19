Home All news
Pay and conditions

DfE pledges eight weeks full maternity pay for school staff

Change due to be enacted from 2027 for leaders and teachers, and new support staff body will get remit to negotiate 'equivalent improvements'

Change due to be enacted from 2027 for leaders and teachers, and new support staff body will get remit to negotiate 'equivalent improvements'

19 Feb 2026, 21:07

Ministers have pledged eight weeks of full maternity pay for leaders, teachers and support staff in England.

At present, leaders and teachers at schools that follow the “burgundy book” stipulating nationally-set pay and conditions receive four weeks of full pay.

It then reduces to 90 per cent for two weeks, then 50 per cent plus statutory maternity pay for 12 weeks and statutory pay thereafter.

Strikes, maternity pay and SATs boycott: NEU conference preview

Support staff at schools that follow the “green book” on pay and conditions get 90 per cent for six weeks, 50 per cent plus statutory for 12 weeks and then statutory pay.

Statutory maternity pay is £187.18 per week, or 90 per cent of average weekly pay, whichever is lower.

Only maintained schools in England currently have to follow national pay and conditions for their staff, while academies are able to diverge, though many do not. Around 46 per cent of schools are academies.

The government’s pending schools bill would, if passed, require academies to follow national pay and conditions for teachers and leaders.

Schools Week understands that means academies would have to follow the new maternity rules as a minimum – meaning they could exceed them but not offer less.

It is unclear whether the existing tapers after the first period of pay will remain in place, though the Financial Times has reported that maternity pay will taper after eight weeks to 50 per cent for 10 weeks, followed by statutory pay.

Change to apply to leaders and teachers from 2027

The Department for Education said the change, due to take effect for teachers and leaders from the 2027-28 academic year, is the first boost to maternity pay in over 25 years. Details will be set out in next week’s schools white paper.

The government said the change would be “backed by additional funding”, but has not said how much.

Ministers will also create a “new schoolteacher retention programme starting from this autumn providing peer support, coaching, and resources to help schools support their staff to manage workloads, support their wellbeing, and offer more expanding flexible working”.

For school support staff, the government “will also provide funding to schools and will remit the soon to be established School Support Staff Negotiating Body (SSSNB) to negotiate equivalent improvements for support staff in its first year of operation”.

Funding to colleges “commensurate to investment in schools will also be provided to support them to improve the maternity offer for their staff”.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Having met so many incredible teachers and staff in schools and colleges, I’ve heard how tough it can be juggling between a career you love and starting a family, and I’m concerned that too many women feel they don’t have the support they need to make the right choice for them.

“Maternity pay for teachers has been left to stagnate for too long. That’s why I am taking the first step in 25 years to improve it, backed by a new programme that will support more women returning after leave, so more pupils benefit from the experienced teachers they need at the front of classrooms.”

