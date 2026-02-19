This week’s movers and shakers include an American football referee and a collector of rare 1980s vintage fragrances

This column is our regular guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

Sue Robb

Best start in life champion, Department for Education

Start date: February

Previous role: Chief children’s officer, Goodstart Early Learning in Australia

Interesting fact: Sue spent 14 years as a teacher, including three years at the British School, Athens, and six years as early years and infant lead at the British School in Manila, Philippines.

Reza Schwitzer

Principal consultant, Avencera

Start date: April

Current role: Director of assessment reform, AQA

Interesting fact: When Gavin Williamson became education secretary, he walked into Sanctuary Buildings perhaps expecting a royal welcome. Instead, he caught Reza and the rest of the delivery unit sneaking out of the seventh floor in full PE kit.

Ben Gadsby

Interim head of policy and external affairs, Skills Builder UK

Start date: February

Current role: Head of policy and research, Impetus

Interesting fact: At weekends, Ben referees American football games. A career highlight was the 2023 European U17 girls’ final, which saw Great Britain beat Italy.

Grace Healy

Director of education, Chartered College of Teaching

Start date: April

Current role: Education director (secondary), David Ross Education Trust

Interesting fact: Grace became unusually familiar with some of London’s rooftops, from King’s College London to Trellick Tower, while looking after weather equipment as a research assistant.

Kelly-Leigh Kulyk

Headteacher, Gloucestershire Academy for Inspirational Learning

Start date: April

Current role: Headteacher, High Point Academy

Interesting fact: Kelly-Leigh loves animals. She has an animal room in her home which houses a chameleon, gecko, bearded dragon, axolotl, fish and a tortoise.

Adam Wynne

Director of strategy, policy and governance, Camden Learning

Start date: January

Previous role: Policy lead, Cabinet Office and Department for Education

Interesting fact: Adam has a collection of rare 1980s vintage fragrances. He apologises in advance for over-spraying these.

Karl Edwards

Chief operating officer, Nottingham Forest Community Trust

Start date: February

Current role: Managing director, ImpactEd Evaluation

Interesting fact: Karl started his career as a science teacher at Djanogly City Academy in Nottingham and is excited to be getting back to having an impact locally.