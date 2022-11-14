Home All news
DfE plans language hubs expansion with £14.9m funding

A new 'centre of excellence' will be established to work with up to 25 'hub' schools

14 Nov 2022, 0:01

The government is seeking to expand its “language hubs” programme, with £14.9 million in funding for a new “centre of excellence” and up to 25 schools over three years.

Ministers committed to extending the language hubs scheme in their schools white paper earlier this year. The existing programme has been going since 2019, run by the University of York and nine hub schools.

The programme aims to improve standards of language teaching across England and improve take-up of French, German and Spanish.

Its renewal comes at a time of crisis for the discipline, with entries still far below other Ebacc subjects, and government course content reforms described as “risky” due to come into effect in 2024.

The current language hubs programme, which received £4.8 million in funding, is due to end in December. Today, the Department for Education announced it had launched a tender to find a new operator for the “centre of excellence”.

This “could be a range of institutions including a trust, university or business”, the DfE said. Ministers are also seeking up to 25 schools to participate as “hubs”.

Language hubs will aim to improve transition to KS3

These hubs will engage with schools to “improve the languages offer and ensure more effective transition from key stage 2 to key stage 3, as well as ensuring pupils aged 14 to 18 from all backgrounds have the opportunity to study languages through to key stage 5”.

The department said it would be up to the organisation awarded the centre of excellence tender to decide if the current nine hubs are kept on.

Part of the scheme will be a “German promotion project”, aimed at increasing the number of teachers of the language. Funding of £400,000 for the project is included in the £14.9 million.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said it had “never been more important for our pupils to be taught modern foreign language”.

“There is mounting evidence which shows the economic benefits of learning an additional language.

“This programme will give teachers the rigorous training and knowledge they need to support pupils in learning some of the most prominent global languages such as French, German and Spanish.”

Schools Week asked the DfE how much of the total funding would go directly to schools. The department said the operating model and financial breakdown “are to be determined through the tendering process”.

