Each school would have a 'dedicated safe space away from busy classrooms where pupils can access targeted support', says government

All secondary schools will be expected to have “inclusion bases” where “pupils can access targeted support that bridges the gap between mainstream and specialist provision”, the government has said.

The expectation will form part of the Department for Education’s estates strategy, due to be published later today, and comes amid a wider push for more pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to learn in mainstream schools.

It also comes as the school sector and the families it serves await an increasingly-delayed schools white paper, which will set out wider reforms to the SEND system.

Schools Week revealed last week how some of those reforms have already begun at a local level, and government confirmed this week it would write off the majority of high needs deficits accrued so far by councils.

The government has only released limited information about its plan ahead of publication, and details of how it will work in practice are scarce.

The DfE said that, “as part of the drive to make schools more inclusive by design, we expect every secondary school will, in time, have an inclusion base”.

‘Two models’

The DfE described this as an “ambition”. It is not clear how this ambition will be realised.

The government went on to say that “many schools already provide inclusion bases, often known as SEN units or pupil support units, with school leaders reporting strong positive impacts as pupils thrive alongside their peers”.

According to the Department, the term “inclusion base” will be “underpinned by two models”. “Support bases” will be commissioned and funded by individual settings and academy trusts. “Specialist bases” would then be commissioned and funded by councils.

According to the DfE, “inclusion bases” could be “additional spaces within the school building or refurbishment or repurposing of existing space – for example a spare classroom – and the government will provide new guidance for schools on converting existing space into effective areas for children with SEND”.

The funding model for the approach has not been published.

The DfE added that new guidance will be published this spring, “setting out adaptations to schools in mainstream settings to improve inclusivity and accessibility, including breakout rooms, accessible changing facilities, outdoor learning spaces such as sensory gardens, and improvements to lighting, acoustics and ventilation”.

Again, it is not clear how these will be funded.

Jamie Rogers, programme director of school leadership charity The Difference said there’s “reason to be cautiously optimistic” but warned about unintended consequences.

He said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to codify as country what good looks like, as The Difference has begun to in our recent research and new national programme.

“But we must make sure there’s the right data and accountability to make sure these spaces are not ‘dumping grounds’ for the most vulnerable children as our research participants warned can happen.”

Capital cash re-announced

Ministers have also re-announced £1 billion from the DfE’s capital funding allocation from the last spending review.

£700 million of this will be spent on a “renewal and retrofit programme” to “fix leaky roofs, repair broken heating systems and protect schools from flooding – extending the life of school buildings by between 15 to 40 years.

“These measures could have prevented some of the over 40 school closures reported last year, due to building issues.”

A further £300 million will be invested into the existing Connect the Classroom programme, aimed at improving the speed of internet connections in schools.

The DfE described its estates strategy as a “10-year plan to revitalise schools and colleges so every child can achieve and thrive”. However, it will not be published until later today.

Under the plan, all schools rebuilt by the government will “match high ambitions for our children’s education – with new design standards for buildings that support access to nature and fit for the future to deliver a brilliant education to every child”, the DfE said.

Schools forced to ‘patch and mend’ warns Phillipson

“For too long, schools and colleges have been forced to patch and mend buildings that have already deteriorated – spending their time worrying about leaking roofs instead of focusing on what matters most: giving every child the best possible education,” said education secretary Bridget Phillipson.

Bridget Phillipson

“This 10-year plan marks a turning point. We’re breaking that cycle with a decade of national renewal for schools and colleges.

“This is about more than buildings – it’s about breaking down barriers to opportunity. Every child deserves to learn in a safe, accessible environment, with the right facilities to meet their needs and help them thrive.”

‘Significant progress’ made on RAAC, say MPs

The estates strategy’s impending publication comes as the Parliamentary education committee urged the government to release the document without further delay.

In a report into the progress of the government’s handling of the ongoing problems caused by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in schools, MPs praised “significant progress”, but made several recommendations.

Government has committed to deliver the removal of RAAC or rebuild affected schools by the end of this Parliament.

In February 2024 the DfE said there were 234 education settings confirmed to have been built with RAAC.

RAAC has been removed from 62 schools and colleges to date, with 71 settings also being rebuilt under the school rebuilding programme.

The education committee has recommended the DfE require all responsible bodies (trusts and councils) managing “potentially problematic structures” within schools to complete a structured survey and risk assessment every three to five years.

The DfE has issued practical guidance on estate management standards, including managing older buildings in April 2024, which was updated in December 2025.

Witnesses told MPs this was a “very good guide”.

But the education committee said the DfE should provide more “targeted” guidance, training and funding to ensure all responsible bodies can meet estate management standards. This would be particularly helpful for smaller multi-academy trusts, the committee report said.

More accurate data needed

MPs have also pressed government to “maintain and publish accurate up-to-date data on the condition of the school estate including progress against remediation or rebuild targets, to build publish confidence and accountability”.

Children’s minister Josh Macalister told the committee in October the DfE planned to launch a “managing your education estate” digital platform, which would have live data for both government and responsible bodies to access in 2026.

MPs have also called for the DfE commission a national digital register of asbestos. This should include annual reporting of HSE compliance and asbestos removal achieved through capital programmes.

The report highlighted the “significant progress” that is being made in removing RAAC from schools.

Helen Hayes

It said the DfE “has improved guidance, begun to professionalise estate capability, strengthened resilience arrangements, and committed to a greater transparency through the development of a live digital platform.

“These are important advances, however further consolidation and sustained implementation are required.”

Chair of the education committee Helen Hayes said: “The RAAC crisis has come with a cost for the teachers, parents and most importantly pupils who have suffered serious disruption as a result.

“This crisis has laid bare the concerning condition of much of the school estate in England as a consequence of years of underinvestment.

“While this may require a great deal of work to fix, the quality of school buildings has a significant impact on pupils’ learning and every child deserves to be taught in a safe, secure and fit for purpose school environment.”