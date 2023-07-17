The government has delayed implementation of its expectation that all schools offer a 32.5-hour week by a year.

The government announced last year it expected all schools to meet the target by this September.

But in guidance issued in what is for many schools the last week of term, the Department for Education said the deadline had been pushed back to September 2024 “in recognition of the pressures facing schools”.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said the expectation was “part of our ambition to give every pupil the opportunity to succeed”.

“Whilst the majority of schools are already delivering this commitment, schools will now have until September 2024 to meet this expectation. We have today published guidance to support them to do this.”

‘A result of their own dithering’

Geoff Barton, general secretary of school leaders’ union ASCL, said ministers “have been forced to introduce this delay as a result of their own dithering, with this guidance publishing a full year later than planned”.

“This is yet another example of the lack of respect schools have, sadly, come to expect in the government’s dealings with them.”

According to government survey data published in 2021, 52 per cent of primary schools and 62 per cent of secondary schools already run a day of six-and-a-half-hours or more.

A further 41 per cent of primary schools and 35 per cent of secondary schools run a day that is between six hours and fifteen minutes and six and a half hours long, meaning they would only need short extensions to comply.

Just 8 per cent of primary schools and 5 per cent of secondary schools run a school day of less than six hours and fifteen minutes.

The DfE’s guidance, which is non-statutory, said “some schools will already have increased their hours in response to the expectation set in the white paper”.

“Any mainstream state-funded school that does not yet meet the minimum expectation of 32.5 hours should be working towards doing so by September 2024 at the latest.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.