Home All news
Free school meals

DfE confirms paltry 3p infant free school meals funding rise

1.2% increase is far below predicted rises in food and wage costs

1.2% increase is far below predicted rises in food and wage costs

23 Apr 2025, 15:40

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Funding for universal infant free school meals will rise by just 1.2 per cent next year, despite predictions food costs and wages will increase by far more.

The Department for Education told schools today that the rate per meal would increase by 3p next academic year, from £2.58 to £2.61.

The rate rose by 5p last year and 12p in 2023.

Schools already face huge budget pressures, with unfunded pay teacher and support staff pay rises coming down the track.

Today’s announcement is likely to make matters worse.

Food prices rose by 3.3 per cent in the year to February and could reach 5 per cent by the end of the year. At the same time, the national living wage has increased by at least 6.7 per cent, and national insurance contributions by 9 per cent.

Free school meals funding has also failed to keep pace with inflation: in 2023 the Institute for Fiscal Studies found it had lost 16 per cent of its value in real terms since 2014.

It comes after Schools Week revealed how hard-pressed schools were warning of extra pressures from the rising cost of outsourced contracts as companies grapple with national insurance hikes, minimum wages and food costs.

‘Disappointing’

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “This disappointing below-inflation increase will still leave many schools having to subsidise free school meals from budgets already seriously stretched after years of real-terms funding cuts under previous governments.”

He quoted School Food Matters, which has “estimated that it now costs £3.16 to provide a hot meal.

Paul Whiteman
Paul Whiteman

“Suppliers sometimes pass on increased costs of producing meals and school leaders are caught between a rock and a hard place. They don’t want to compromise on the quality of food provided, but that may mean having to cut spending on other things which may affect children’s learning.

“We urge the government to look carefully at the actual costs of providing meals and make sure these are fully covered in the funding schools receive.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the ASCL union, said funding for free school meals “has not come close to keeping up with rising food prices and other costs.

“Policies such as free school meals and breakfast clubs can be a real lifeline to families who are struggling, but if they are going to be done on the cheap then their impact will be greatly diminished.

“If the government is serious about tackling child poverty, they have to provide a level of investment that enables schools to implement these policies effectively.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Turbo boost your pupil outcomes with Teach First

Finding new teaching talent for your school can be time consuming and costly. Especially when you want to be...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Leadership Conference 2025: Invaluable Insights, Professional Learning Opportunities & A Supportive Community

This June, the Inspiring Leadership Conference enters its eleventh year and to mark the occasion the conference not only...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Catch Up® Literacy and Catch Up® Numeracy are evidence-based interventions which are highly adaptable to meet the specific needs of SEND / ALN learners

Catch Up® is a not-for-profit charity working to address literacy and numeracy difficulties that contribute to underachievement. They offer...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Free school meals

Free school meals data now ‘less useful for research’, warns EPI

Make-up of children who receive free lunches becoming 'more diverse and uncertain' as a result of government policies and...

Rhi Storer

Free school meals

Universal infant free school meals funding rises by 5p

But funding still lags far behind the actual cost of providing meals in schools

Freddie Whittaker

Free school meals

Proportion of poorer school pupils going on to university falls

Fall in the 'progression rate' of pupils eligible for free school meals is first since current records began in...

Lucas Cumiskey

Free school meals

Minister ‘keen to learn’ from Khan’s free school meals policy

Stephen Morgan reveals 'live conversation' in government over potential future 'interventions'

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *