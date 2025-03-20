Home All news
School funding

Funding storm prepares to crash into schools

Leaders cry foul as national insurance grants fall short, and DfE admits schools can't afford next year's pay bill

Leaders cry foul as national insurance grants fall short, and DfE admits schools can't afford next year's pay bill

20 Mar 2025, 22:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A gathering funding storm is due to crash down on schools this year as budgets are squeezed by several headwinds.

Ministers this week admitted there is not enough headroom in school budgets to cover staff pay rises next year, meaning leaders face the prospect of making more cuts.

Meanwhile, although the government will provide £1 billion to cover schools’ increased national insurance contributions, some say the grant falls short by as much as 35 per cent.

Pupil premium next year will also not keep pace with rising costs.

Daniel Kebede
Daniel Kebede

The triple funding whammy comes after Schools Week revealed last week how leaders receiving funding letters had been surprised to see budgets would grow by just 0.5 per cent next year, once the effect of previous pay and pensions rises is taken into account.

“No one expected austerity in education to exist under a Labour government,” Daniel Kebede, the National Education Union leader, said. “But schools are facing a crisis in funding.

“We hope the chancellor changes course, otherwise they will be the first Labour government to cut education since Callaghan – and it didn’t end very well for them.”

Underfunding will hit inclusion drive

Many have also pointed out how the funding squeeze runs counter to the aim of ministers to make mainstream schools more inclusive.

Stephen Morales, chief executive of the Institute of School Business Leadership, said: “Schools usually cut back-office costs first, but teaching assistants second.

Stephen Morales
Stephen Morales

“If the policy intention is to be more inclusive, to narrow the gap between the most advantaged and the most disadvantaged – and you’re potentially decimating the support staff element because of the cost pressures – then it’s difficult to see how that’s going to work.”

Last year it emerged that three-quarters of primary schools had been forced to cut teaching assistant numbers, despite the continued rise in pupils with special educational needs.

The government’s school costs technical note, published this week, stated that schools will only be able to afford a staff pay rise of about 1.3 per cent next year. Ministers have recommended a teacher pay rise of 2.8 per cent.

It also revealed that schools were actually under-funded in the current financial year. Funding for mainstream schools rose by 7.1 per cent – which included funding to cover the 5.5 per cent pay rise. But nationally costs rose by 7.7 per cent.

Shortfalls of ‘up to 35 per cent’

Meanwhile, the government will provide just over £1 billion in a grant to cover the rise in national insurance contributions from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent in April. The funding is based on the number of pupils of different characteristics that a school has.

Julia Harnden
Julia Harnden

The Department for Education provided a calculator tool so leaders could work out how much NICs funding they would receive.

But Julia Harnden, funding specialist at the ASCL leaders’ union, said “early indications suggest shortfalls ranging from around 10 to 35 per cent.

“This represents large sums of money that schools must now account for and only adds to the financial pressure that they are already under.”

The problem with allocating funding based on pupil numbers is that it won’t always match up with actual staff spending, said shadow education minister Neil O’Brien.

“It all just makes the existing issues about funding growing more slowly than costs more severe,” he added.

Jon Coles, the CEO of United Learning, England’s largest trust, posted on X that “he grant to ‘compensate’ us for the increased employer national insurance contributions is 20 per cent short of meeting our costs.

“This seems to be in line with a large number of other employers. Doesn’t feel like a serious attempt to meet the ‘cost neutral’ promise.”

‘Toughest challenge in 10 years’

Benedicte Yue, chief financial officer at River Learning Trust, posted on LinkedIn that “this piecemeal approach to funding is too reactive and does not help with long-term planning [or] budget stability”.

Jake Richardson, chief financial officer at ONE Academy Trust, pointed out that trusts would have to start paying the increased contributions next month, but would not receive funding until September. “This on top of the shortfall in funding is absolutely devastating for the sector,” he posted.

Gavin Bailey, head of finance at Swale Academies Trust, posted that “our backs are against the wall.

“Reserves can only be spent once and, based on the national benchmarking reports,  most of us have already eaten into those in the past couple of years.”

He said people would “lose their jobs, and those that are left will feel more overworked and undervalued. Student outcomes will suffer.”

Jonathan Georgy, chief operating officer at the Education Partnership Trust, posted that the “challenge of balancing the budget for 2025-26 is the toughest one yet in 10 years of education”.

The DfE has also confirmed that pupil premium funding for schools will rise by around 2.3 per cent next year. But schools’ costs are due to rise by 3.6 per cent.

A government spokesperson said they “recognise the challenges individual schools are facing, but the dire fiscal situation we inherited means that tough decisions are needed”.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Leadership Conference 2025: Invaluable Insights, Professional Learning Opportunities & A Supportive Community

This June, the Inspiring Leadership Conference enters its eleventh year and to mark the occasion the conference not only...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Catch Up® Literacy and Catch Up® Numeracy are evidence-based interventions which are highly adaptable to meet the specific needs of SEND / ALN learners

Catch Up® is a not-for-profit charity working to address literacy and numeracy difficulties that contribute to underachievement. They offer...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

School funding
Exclusive

School budgets much worse than we thought, say leaders

Need to cover the rest of this year's pay rise means £1.3m funding announced at autumn budget won't cover...

Freddie Whittaker

School funding
Exclusive

‘Jobs on the line’ as Devon schools hit by software ‘glitch’

'I redid my whole budget about four times before I finally got it to give me correct figures'

Rosa Furneaux

School funding
The CST has called on the government to provide "urgent" intervention as the majority of trusts head towards deficit

20% rise in council primaries in deficit, but secondaries improve slightly

New data shows primary and special schools hit hardest by cuts - as the proportion of LA-run schools in...

Jack Dyson

School funding
Exclusive

Cost-cutter founder loses out on £7 million contract

Institute of School Business Leaders will no longer be responsible for supplying the money-saving experts

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *