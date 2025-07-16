DfE won't fund academies to fight appeals heard after October 31 of this year, it confirms

The government stands accused of “penalising successful schools” after it announced it will no longer fund academies to fight admission appeals, leaving some trusts tens of thousands of pounds short.

The funding of £180 per appeal, which has been available for many years for academies which deal with more than 20 appeals in a year, will not cover those heard after October 31, with final applications due in by January 7.

The government said academies were “funded on the same basis as maintained schools” and it was “expected that the costs will be met from their overall budget”.

It pointed out maintained schools that were their own admissions authorities – such as VA and foundation schools – had to cover appeals from their own budgets.

Leora Cruddas

But the Confederation of School Trusts chief executive Leora Cruddas said the reduction in funding was “unwelcome, and this change on admissions appeals will particularly affect the most popular, over-subscribed schools.

“We understand the department is looking to cut discretionary funding wherever possible rather than this being particularly about academy funding but the impact will be hard to deal with because next year’s budgets have already been set and approved.”

One trust, which spoke anonymously, said two of its schools received over 1,000 applications for just over 200 places each.

‘A hole in our budget’

Between them, the schools hear between 120 and 150 year seven appeals, up to 25 year 12 appeals and around 30 in-year appeals each year.

“Across our two schools this is approximately £20,000. This suddenly leaves us with a hole in our budget having worked hard to balance it.

“This is penalising two highly successful schools. Schools should have been given greater notice and told that next year would be the final year that a claim could be made so that it could be built into budget planning.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said it would continue to ensure that funding routes support the sector where they need it most, with the best value for money.

“This grant was introduced in the infancy of the academies programme to support newly established academies subject to a high number of appeals at that time.

“We will continue to support high-quality trusts to help deliver exceptional results for children and young people, including those in disadvantaged areas.”

‘Costs mount up quickly’

Academy consultant Lucia Glynn told Schools Week the withdrawal of the funding was “another cost which schools and MATs will have to bear from already very stretched budgets.

“Costs of managing appeals – from internal staff member’s time to review documentation, procuring any legal or governance support and advice, clerking of meetings, and any expenses payments to governors to hear the appeal are expensive and mount up quickly.

“Popular schools will be most affected, as parents push to secure a place for their child, so these schools will be disproportionately affected.”

It is the latest of a series of funding streams for academies that have been pulled by the government, which is also seeking to wind back many academy freedoms in its schools bill.

The DfE confirmed last year it would end its grant scheme for schools choosing to become an academy and had “no plans” to continue to run its trust capacity and trust establishment and growth funds.

The schools bill is also due to force academies to cooperate with local authorities over admissions and place planning.