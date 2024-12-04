Home All news
Free school meals

Universal infant free school meals funding rises by 5p

But funding still lags far behind the actual cost of providing meals in schools

But funding still lags far behind the actual cost of providing meals in schools

4 Dec 2024, 12:14

The rate of funding paid to schools for universal infant free school meals has increased by 5p, but remains far below the estimated actual cost of providing lunches.

Schools were initially funded from September based on last year’s rate of £2.53 per meal after a decision on any increase was kicked down the road because of July’s election.

But the Department for Education has confirmed today it has increased the rate to £2.58, a rise of 5p, or 2 per cent, and back-dated the increase to September.

However, despite the rise, the new rate remains far below the estimated cost of actually providing meals.

A recent report from School Food Matters estimated it actually costs £3.16 per meal to provide a hot lunch to pupils.

This suggests many schools are either subsidising the meals from elsewhere in their budgets or are forced to compromise on food quality.

Around 1.6 million infants receive universal free school meals. The cost of a 5p uplift over the course of a year is therefore around £15 million.

If schools were funded at the £3.16 per meal rate, they would receive an additional £176 million in funding.

The DfE said the additional funding for the uplift, back-dated to September, would be sent to schools alongside their final funding allocation in June or July 2025.

