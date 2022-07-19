DfE announces 5% pay rise for most teachers in 2022-23

Starting salaries will increase by 8.9 per cent next year, but experienced teachers get below-inflation rise

The government has announced a 5 per cent pay rise for most teachers next year, an increase on the 3 per cent originally put forward, but still well below current inflation.

Starting salaries will rise by 8.9 per cent as planned, as part of the pledge to raise starting pay to £30,000. This means teachers early in their career will receive rises of between 5 and 8.9 per cent.

More experienced teachers will receive rises of 5 per cent, which the DfE said was equivalent to an increase of almost £2,100 on the average salary of £42,400 this year.

However, the improved rise is still far below the current rate of inflation, which stands at 9.1 per cent.

Schools also won’t receive extra cash to cover the increased rises, with the government pointing to its existing funding settlement, which will see per-pupil funding rise by just 1.9 per cent next year.

In his evidence to the School Teachers’ Review Body, former education secretary Nadhim Zahawi originally proposed a large rise in starting salaries, but a smaller 3 per cent rise for those on the upper and leadership pay scales.

Today’s announcement follows reports that Zahawi, before he was promoted to chancellor, had argued for a more generous rise for most staff.

Education secretary James Cleverly said teachers were “the fabric of our school system and it is their dedication and skill that ensures young people can leave school with the knowledge and opportunities they need to get on in life”.

“We are delivering significant pay increases for all teachers despite the present economic challenges, pushing teacher starting salaries up towards the £30,000 milestone and giving experienced teachers the biggest pay rise in a generation.

“This will attract even more top-quality talent to inspire children and young people and reward teachers for their hard work.”

Teaching unions have threatened to ballot for industrial action if their members don’t receive inflation-busting settlements.

The DfE claimed today that the 5 per cent rise for experienced teachers was a “responsible solution to both supporting teachers with the cost of living and the sound management of schools’ budgets”.

“By contrast, double digit pay awards for public sector workers would lead to sustained higher levels of inflation. This would have a far bigger impact on people’s real incomes in the long run than the proportionate and balanced pay increases recommended by the independent pay review bodies now.”

Zahawi had originally asked the STRB to make recommendations for the next two years, but the DfE announced today it had abandoned that plan and returned to the “usual timeframe for the pay setting process for 2023/24”.

More to follow.