Top uni concerned about 'important inconsistencies' in reforms set out in initial teacher training review

The University of Cambridge moved a step closer to shutting down its teacher training programme after it failed to reapply for government approval amid concerns over reforms to the system.

While there will be a second accreditation round later this year, most providers have applied already.

The university said it was concerned about “important inconsistencies” in government plans, which many say force providers to follow a “prescribed” method of training.

A Schools Week investigation has found that the reforms have pushed several smaller school-based initial teacher training (ITT) providers into new partnerships. Other universities are also holding off reapplying.

James Noble-Rogers, executive director at the Universities’ Council for the Education of Teachers, said it would be a “cause for concern” if the government lost any “high-quality” universities.

“Given that many operate at scale, even a small number could have a significant impact on teacher supply, particularly at a local and regional level,” he said.

Teacher training applications are down 24 per cent on last year after a Covid boom, meaning recruitment has dropped below pre-pandemic levels.

We asked all 232 ITT providers if they had applied in the first reaccreditation round. Of the 44 that responded, 10 providers – representing nearly 1,500 entrants this year – said they had not.

‘Outstanding’ provider has ‘significant concerns’

Cambridge, which had 252 entrants this year and is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, said it had “significant concerns about a number of important inconsistencies which continue to prescribe and constrain how teacher training should be delivered”.

These include the requirement for trainees to undergo periods of “intensive training and practice” and mentoring training.

The government has made all providers reapply to ensure they meet new quality standards.

Providers can apply in a second round in June, but will miss out on government feedback if they skip round one.

A spokesperson for Cambridge said they were “seeking clarification” and “full reassurances” before deciding whether to apply in the second round. They also needed to “consult fully” with partner schools on the “implications for the partnership”.

The University of Reading, rated ‘good’, is taking more time to “fully involve” school partners in the application process.

Four smaller SCITTs did not apply, instead joining partnerships with other providers.

In the east of England, Suffolk and Norfolk SCITT has teamed up with BEC Teacher Training and another SCITT in Essex to create a new provider called NESTT.

Anna Richards, executive leader at Suffolk and Norfolk, said they were “bringing together the best of everything we do and creating a really strong programme”.

The government’s ITT review, published in July last year and on which the reforms were based, predicted “significant market reconfiguration”.

Teacher training review a factor in SCITT’s closure

The University of Brighton Academies Trust, whose training is rated ‘good’, has decided to close its SCITT in Sussex this August.

A spokesperson said the decision was partly due to the market review “and various other national policy and funding changes which are challenging for small ITT providers like ours”.

However, the University of Oxford and University College London, both vocal critics of the plans, have applied for reaccreditation.

A total of 14 universities and 20 SCITTs who responded to our survey reapplied.

A survey by the National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers in December found that 79 per cent of 146 respondents said they would apply in February, and nine per cent in June.

Eight per cent said they would merge with another provider, while three per cent indicated they would quit altogether by 2023-24.

The government was criticised for giving providers just nine weeks to meet the February reaccreditation deadline, with concerns that SCITTs with small teams could be hardest hit.

Providers report ‘enormous’ pressure

Nicki Rooke, director of the Alban Federation SCITT in Hertfordshire, said it put “an enormous amount of pressure” on the team when they “should be in school supporting trainees and mentors”.

Professor Lynne McKenna, the education dean at the University of Sunderland, said that her team had spent time reapplying when their focus should have been on the significant drop in ITT applications.

University associations have called for more clarity on the new ITT system.

A letter to the schools minister Robin Walker warned that reforms which “increase the burden on schools, and potentially put schools off engaging in ITE, would be disastrous for the sector and profession”.

Signatories include MillionPlus, the Russell Group, University Alliance and the Universities’ Council for the Education of Teachers.

A Department for Education spokesperson said they were “pleased the majority of providers have applied for round one”.