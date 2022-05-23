Home All news
Exams

AQA to repay another £3.5m for cancelled exams

This takes its total refund to £48.5 million

This takes its total refund to £48.5 million

23 May 2022, 5:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Exam board AQA will return an extra £3.5 million to schools for last summer’s cancelled exams, however it still lags behind other board’s more generous rebates.

The country’s largest board was widely criticised for returning only 26 per cent of GCSE and A-level fees to schools last summer. This was despite teachers shouldering the “lion’s share” of work to create teacher-assessed grades, heads said.

But the charity told schools this month that it will return extra cash as the Department for Education covered costs relating to the autumn exams series. This takes its total refund to £48.5 million.

AQA did not provide an updated percentage figure for its overall rebate but, based on its previous figures, the extra £3.5 million works out at around 2 per cent, meaning the total rebate is now 28 per cent.

It therefore trails way behind OCR and WJEC Eduqas, which returned 42 per cent of fees. Pearson returned 33 per cent.

Schools have not yet been told how much they will each receive, but accounts will be credited by the end of May.

‘It’s something at least’

Geoff Barton, general secretary of school leaders’ union ASCL, welcomed the extra money, but added: “It isn’t a great deal extra, but it’s something at least.

“We have always recognised that AQA has certain fixed costs, and that there was a degree of work involved in last year’s assessments despite the cancellation of formal exams.

“However, its rebate really was very low given the fact that schools and colleges had to do the lion’s share of the work in assessing their students, and this was a source of considerable frustration among many leaders.

“Still, we move on now and we are keen to maintain a constructive relationship with AQA.”

Last summer, schools had to assess students and provide grades after exams were cancelled due to lockdowns, but exam boards did have to provide quality assurance assessments and test materials.

AQA did not say how much funding DfE had provided. Last year the board said its fees were  generally lower than other exam boards, impacting the amount it could give back to schools.

The board said a more substantial refund would put its ability to run exams this summer at risk.

Both Pearson and OCR said their summer rebate had already taken into account any further funding.

More from this theme

Exams

AQA says GCSE biology advance info was accurate after complaints

Pupils claimed on Twitter that they had been provided with the wrong information

James Carr

Exams
teacher assessment exam

Students warned over hoax exam papers for sale

GCSE and A-level exams began this week

Freddie Whittaker

Exams

‘We don’t want to be known as the kids who didn’t do GCSEs’

Schools Week editor John Dickens joined Ofqual chief regulator Dr Jo Saxton as her tour of schools across the...

John Dickens

Exams
Exclusive

Parents must pay if pupils miss exams, school warns

Leaders say school's approach is 'unusual' and shows 'complete disregard for the mental health' of pupils sitting exams

James Carr

Exams
The DfE will refund schools for exam fees and costs.

Schools brace for Covid exams disruption as pupil anxiety rises

Invigilator shortages, requests to sit exams in separate rooms and Covid infections cause major headache for heads, says union

James Carr

Exams

Ofqual reveals how exams in 2023 will look

Coursework and subject content to return to pre-pandemic standards

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.