Advantage chief executive joins behaviour advisory group

Led by behaviour tsar Tom Bennett, behaviour hubs train schools to better tackle classroom disruption.

13 Mar 2023, 7:00

The chief executive of Advantage Schools has been appointed as a government behaviour adviser.

Stuart Lock has joined five existing advisors working on the Department for Education’s £10 million behaviour hubs programme.

Led by behaviour tsar Tom Bennett, they train schools to better tackle classroom disruption.

Lock’s £27,500, 28-month contract is paid to the trust, which has four schools in Bedfordshire. Bedford Free School is one of the lead behaviour hubs.

Tom Bennett
Tom Bennett

The Department for Education interviewed “a number of high-calibre candidates”, but said Lock’s “expertise and experience most closely matched” their requirements.

Lock told Schools Week the hubs programme “was a supportive, collegiate programme and there are many examples of it contributing to the running of increasingly effective schools.

“I wanted to be involved because I believe that strong conduct is the foundation of brilliant schools, but it requires expertise, hard-work and strong leadership.”

Launched in 2021, the hubs aim to support 500 schools that struggle with poor discipline.

The other advisers include Mark Emmerson, the chief executive of City of London Academy Trust and Marie Gentles, the former principal of Hawkswood AP Primary in London.

