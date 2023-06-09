Trust hopes code of conduct for parents will end abuse

Surveys show 10 per cent of school staff were threatened or abused on social media last year

One of England’s biggest academy trusts has pledged to ban social media trolls from school grounds under a new “code of conduct” for parents.

Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust wants to outlaw threatening messages to staff and “defamatory” posts about its schools.

Under the rules – which will come into force across the north east trust’s 47 sites next week – parents will also be told not to wear “sexually provocative” clothing or pyjamas at pick-up and drop-off.

Nick Hurn, the trust’s chief executive, claimed tirades on social media led to an inspection at one of his schools and three SEND tribunal cases, which cost the trust £30,000 in legal fees.

He has also instructed solicitors to write letters to parents demanding they take down posts branding one of his teachers a paedophile.

A report from the charity Education Support this week revealed senior leaders had noticed a shift in public attitudes since Covid, with one noting: “It’s like people have got angrier.”

Teacher Tapp surveys show 10 per cent of school staff were threatened or abused on social media last year, up from 6 per cent in 2019.

Staff leave because of ‘abuse and pressure’

Hurn said three members of SEND staff left one of his schools in the past 18 months “because they are just getting abuse and pressure from parents if they don’t get what they want”.

“These people seem to be able to say what they like online. If the school makes a decision a parent doesn’t like, they immediately get on social media and before you know it you have 300 people piling into a member of staff.

“They go straight to the ESFA, Ofsted, you name it. Parents should be allowed to complain, but not when they’re vexatious and there’s no substance to them.”

The code of conduct says “defamatory, offensive or derogatory comments” about any of the trust’s schools, pupils, parents or employees “must not be aired on social media”.

Meanwhile, threatening or abusive emails, texts, voicemails, phone calls and other forms of written communication “will not be tolerated”.

Hurn said staff will begin compiling evidence – including screenshots – once they become aware of incidents.

Any parents caught breaking the rules will initially be warned in face-to-face meetings with headteachers.

But “persistent breaches may result in banning the offending adult from entering school grounds” and could “lead to prosecution”.

Make complaints through ‘appropriate channels’

The code said any concerns “must be made through the appropriate channels by speaking to the class teacher, headteacher or chair of governors, so they can be dealt with fairly, appropriately and effectively for all concerned”.

Under the rules, parents will be told not to swear, “display temper” or “carry out actual bodily harm” at schools. The trust will also instruct them to “avoid [wearing] clothing that may be viewed as offensive, revealing or sexually provocative” on school grounds.

Pyjamas or clothes with “contentious slogans” will also not be allowed.

“Some of the primary heads have seen [people in] very revealing items that left little to the imagination,” Hurn said. “I just don’t think it’s professional.”

However, bans will be reserved for parents who are “abusive and aggressive” in person or online.

The Elliot Foundation Academies Trust estimated that the volume of complaints from parents was “two or three times” 2019 levels.

“It’s got quite personal… previously a parent would go up to a teacher to complain.

“Now they skip that stage and go direct to thermo-nuclear war, an email to Ofsted, copy in the MP, for things that wouldn’t have met the threshold before,” said Hugh Greenway, the chief executive of the 32-school trust.

Leaders notice change in parents’ behaviour

The Education Support report detailed how a focus group of senior leaders had noticed a change in parental behaviour over the past three years.

Julie McCulloch

This had coincided with schools having to deal more with children’s complex needs, while juggling parents’ expectations and often being “blamed” for problems in the community.

Julie McCulloch of school leaders’ union ASCL is calling for social media companies to “put their houses in order” by removing “abusive content from their forums”, instead of expecting “victims to report offensive material” themselves.

Hurn said the government should introduce a “nationally backed parent and carer code of conduct”.

“Parents should be required to sign and adhere to [it] from their child’s first day at school. Public servants need to be protected from that kind of onslaught.

“The abuse has put a lot of people off being a headteacher because they think it’s not worth the hassle. We’re trying to make sure heads know they’re not isolated.”