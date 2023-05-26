Home All news
Schools

Stop abusing my teachers, trust CEO tells parents

Mowbray Education Trust's CEO warned she faces losing talented staff over 'personally abusive' and 'sometimes threatening' messages

Mowbray Education Trust's CEO warned she faces losing talented staff over 'personally abusive' and 'sometimes threatening' messages

26 May 2023, 12:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Trust CEO Christine Stansfield has warned parents to stop sending abusive communications to staff

A trust chief executive has warned parents across its seven schools she will lose talented staff if they don’t cut out “personally abusive” and “sometimes threatening” communications.

Christine Stansfield, chief executive of the Mowbray Education Trust in Leicestershire, told Schools Week two teachers were leaving this summer because of “low-level” but “repeated” abuse in emails and on social media

She said parents had sworn and personally insulted staff. One called a head of year a “head of twat” after complaining about an English literature GCSE exam clashing with a family holiday.

In an email to parents on Monday, the CEO said: “I am concerned that this might well result in headteachers and staff deciding to leave our schools and possibly the profession: frankly, why would you subject yourself to that level of abuse?

“I am sure that the people reading this would be horrified by the personally abusive and sometimes threatening communications that have been received. I am therefore asking you to help me to ensure our heads are enjoying their work: be reasonable in your interactions, be fair and be kind.”

She said some parents’ emails “repeatedly complaining about a perceived injustice” had the “potential for harassment” and were written in a “vexatious tone”. 

Such complaints followed a refusal to issue some pupils with toilet passes for anxiety or other mental health problems because of a lack of medical evidence. 

“There’s a sense that as people are increasingly struggling, somebody’s got to be to blame,” Stansfield said.

In an earlier letter in 2021, she said parents would be “horrified by the personally abusive and sometimes threatening communications” some staff received. 

“It is worse,” she told parents this week.

‘Growing trend’ of inappropriate behaviour

A recent Teacher Tapp survey on behalf of edu-legal support firm Edapt, found 17 per cent of 6,720 teacher respondents said they had been subject to an allegation – unfounded or otherwise – made by a parent. 

Meanwhile, 35 per cent said they were concerned they might face this situation in the future. 

Alistair Wood, Edapt’s chief executive, said its casework team had been supporting more staff following parental allegations. 

“Social media use means that it is much easier for comments and rumours to spread before schools have a chance to engage in a meaningful complaints process, leaving staff vulnerable,” he said. 

A Schools Week investigation last year found police had dealt with more than 2,000 case of social media abuse in schools since 2018, which included teacher abuse.

In its 2023 Big Question Survey, 3 per cent of NASUWT members said they had received abuse or allegations from pupils on social media in the past year. 

The figure was the same for the previous four years, bar 2021 when it dropped to 1 per cent amid school closures. 

However Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the leaders’ union ASCL, said while most parents were “polite and respectful, there does appear to be a growing trend of inappropriate behaviour towards staff”.

This could be “deeply distressing” for those targeted, he said, calling for investigations into the “reasons behind these behavioural changes in schools and to find solutions”.

While rising abuse was part of a “national picture”, Stansfield said she was “responsible for delivering the local. I can only do this if the brilliant people I employ enjoy their jobs enough to stay in the profession.”

She called on parents to “help me to redress the balance of a small minority of voices that sometimes appear to be overwhelming in their negative attacks on great teachers and leaders. I want those great people to teach your children without distraction.”

More from this theme

Schools
Investigation

How schools became the frontline against hunger

Surveys show the number of teachers who receive food parcels has also rocketed

Amy Walker

Schools

Avoid costly survey on ‘crumbly concrete’, DfE tells schools

It comes as ministers appear to row back on publishing responses on how many schools have reinforced autoclaved aerated...

Samantha Booth

Schools

Tax agency assessors to run school capacity checks

Officials confirm visits in secondary and special schools will run from July for two years

Samantha Booth

Schools
The extent of the London school exodus has been exposed in a new data analysis

Study reveals full scale of London pupil exodus amid school closures

Nearly 50,000 pupils left London's schools last year, Datalab study shows, as ministers told to 'get a grip' amid...

Amy Walker

Schools
Andy Burnham's MBacc will be a list of qualifications that steer pupils towards technical training routes

What does Burnham’s new ‘MBacc’ qualification mean for schools?

Proposals for the 'MBacc', which will steer pupils towards technical training in Greater Manchester, have put the mayor on...

Shane Chowen

Schools
attendance

DfE names 9 more attendance hubs and expands mentoring

Ministers also seek views on 'missing' children as department publishes first data on home education and council enforcement

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *