Home All news
Attendance

95%+ attendance almost doubles chances of GCSE pass

DfE research finds missing just 10 days of year 11 halves the chance of getting a grade 5 in English and maths

DfE research finds missing just 10 days of year 11 halves the chance of getting a grade 5 in English and maths

20 Mar 2025, 9:59

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Pupils who attend school nearly every day in year 11 are almost twice as likely to achieve a grade 5 in English and Maths GCSE than those who miss between 5 and 10 per cent of lessons, government attendance research suggests.

The Department for Education (DfE) has published a report which examines the link between attendance and attainment of pupils taking SATs and GCSEs.

They analysed school census data from schools and exam and test results, using a model which controlled for the effect of other factors which may affect a pupil’s attainment, such as their characteristics.

It comes after the Education Policy Institute (EPI) found school absences between 2019 and 2023 were a “key, and growing, driver of the disadvantage gap”.

Here’s what we learned from the government research.

1. Attendance is key in year 11…

Pupils in year 11 with an attendance rate of over 95 per cent were 1.9 times more likely to achieve a grade 5 in English and Maths GCSEs, compared to pupils who only attended 90 to 95 per cent of the time.

Missing just ten days of year 11, the report said, halved the chance of achieving a grade 5 in the subjects.

Source Department for Education

2. …and year 6

Pupils in year six with an attendance rate of over 95 per cent were 1.3 times more likely to achieve the expected standard in reading, writing and maths when compared to pupils who only attended 90 to 95 per cent of the time.

Missing just 10 days of year six reduced the likelihood of reaching the expected standard by around 25 per cent.

3. Poorer pupils have lower attendance and attainment

The report found “strong evidence that other factors may affect a pupil’s attainment”, such as their eligibility for free school meals, or special educational needs and disabilities.

Pupils eligible for free school meals are “under-represented in the higher attendance bands”, accounting for only 20 per cent of year 6 pupils in the 95 to 100 per cent attendance band but 69 per cent of those in the 65 to 70 per cent band.

27.3 per cent of year 6 pupils nationally are eligible for free school meals.

At year 11, only 14 per cent of pupils with attendance above 95 per cent were eligible for free school meals, compared to 21.3 per cent of year 11s nationally.

Pupils eligible for free school meals also had a lower likelihood of reaching the expected standard at key stage 2 or getting a grade 5 at GCSE.

Children with SEND also had lower attendance rates and were less likely to reach the expected standards.

Source Department for Education

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Leadership Conference 2025: Invaluable Insights, Professional Learning Opportunities & A Supportive Community

This June, the Inspiring Leadership Conference enters its eleventh year and to mark the occasion the conference not only...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Catch Up® Literacy and Catch Up® Numeracy are evidence-based interventions which are highly adaptable to meet the specific needs of SEND / ALN learners

Catch Up® is a not-for-profit charity working to address literacy and numeracy difficulties that contribute to underachievement. They offer...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Attendance
Ofsted said schools still faced the challenge of parents keeping children off school 'unnecessarily' due to Covid 'proximity'

Poorer pupils’ higher absences ‘entirely explain’ growth in attainment gap

Disadvantage gap would be four months smaller at age 16 if absence rates between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged pupils were...

Rhi Storer

Attendance
Catherine McKinnell

Term-time holidays a ‘small part’ of attendance woes – minister

Catherine McKinnell says she's focused on children who regularly miss 'significant amounts of school'

Rhi Storer

Attendance
Long read

Schools stumble on the attendance tightrope

Schools are walking an attendance tightrope amid government pressure and more parental opposition

Jack Dyson

Attendance
exams

New council seeks solutions to ‘lost learning’ from absence and exclusions

Research finds 32 million days were lost to unauthorised absence and exclusions in 2022-23

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *