DfE plans ‘National Centre for Arts and Music Education’

Ministers also announce plans for a 'digital, AI and technology task and finish group' to advise pupils on AI

19 Mar 2025, 10:31

The government will set up a new “National Centre for Arts and Music Education” and a task and finish group to advise on how to equip pupils for an “AI and digital world”.

And a new framework will set out “what a high-quality enrichment offer looks like”, and may in future include “standardised benchmarks and tools” to help schools.

It comes after the interim report of the government’s curriculum and assessment review warned “rapid social, environmental and technological change” required a renewed focus on digital and media literacy, and a greater focus on sustainability and climate science”.

The Department for Education said the new arts education centre will signpost pupils to “industry-backed careers guidance” and opportunities to pursue creative interests in school, including through the existing network of music hubs.

It will also provide new online continuing professional development for teachers and “bolster collaboration” between schools and arts organisations.

The centre is “expected to be established in September 2026, with a delivery lead appointed through an open procurement”.

No further details have been announced. The DfE said details of funding “will be set out in due course, subject to the spending review and an open competitive tender process”.

Previous Conservative governments established many networks of hubs – schools that receive funding to share best practice with other schools in their area.

But several of the schemes have been scrapped or scaled back by the Labour administration. Schools Week revealed in January that funding for computing hubs had been scrapped and similar support for languages was being scaled back.

And we also revealed in January the £10 million behaviour hubs scheme will end in its current form this month.

The government said at the time it was considering rolling support for behaviour into its regional improvement for standards and excellence (RISE) teams.

Panel to advise on ‘jobs for the future’

The DfE will also set up a new “digital, AI and technology task and finish group”. It will be “made up of sector and digital experts will advise the government on what changes can be made to prepare children and young people for the jobs of the future”.

It will be tasked with helping government ensure children are “equipped to thrive in an AI and digital world, creating strong foundations for access to more specialist AI and digital pathways and making the most of the opportunities to use AI and educational technology to drive better teaching and learning.

“We intend that this work will commence shortly and conclude before the end of the academic year.”

When asked who would be appointed to the group, the DfE said this would be revealed “in due course”.

New ‘enrichment framework’ planned

An enrichment framework will also be developed “alongside a working group consisting of experts from schools, youth, sports and arts organisations and research bodies”.

Again, the DfE said these experts would be named “in due course”. The framework will be published “by the end of the year”.

It will “identify and reflect” practice in the best schools to “set out what a high-quality enrichment offer looks like”.

Bridget Phillipson
Bridget Phillipson

The DfE will also “consider with the sector whether standardised benchmarks and tools can form a useful part of that support”.

The framework will also provide advice for schools on “how to plan a high-quality enrichment offer more strategically and intentionally and how to make use of specific programmes to increase access to sport and arts”.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said high standards “must also mean greater opportunities and a curriculum fit for the world of today and tomorrow.

“Our new National Centre for Arts and Music, alongside a renewed focus on giving young people the AI and technical skills they need, are significant steps on the path to making sure every child, wherever they grow up, leaves school truly ready for life and work.”

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Arts and music bring people together and are enjoyed by communities across the country.

“We want every child and young person to have equal opportunities to access a high quality arts and music education, to ensure creativity can be explored by all and not just the privileged few.”

