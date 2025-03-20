Home All news
Attendance

Big jump in SEND pupils missing more school than they attend

Severe absence increases among some of the most vulnerable pupils in the system

Severe absence increases among some of the most vulnerable pupils in the system

20 Mar 2025, 12:55

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The proportion of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who miss more school than they attend has jumped by more than 15 per cent in a year.

The government has been urged to take urgent action as official data also showed a rise in severe absence among poorer pupils and those attending alternative provision.

Last academic year, 6.8 per cent of children with an education, health and care plan were severely absent – meaning they missed 50 per cent or more of their lessons.

This is up from 5.9 per cent in 2022-23, and more than double the pre-pandemic rate of 3.3 per cent.

The proportion of those receiving SEN support who were severely absent also rose from 3.8 to 4.4 per cent.

Severe absence also jumped for pupils eligible for free school meals (3.8 to 4.3 per cent) and for those attending alternative provision (38.3 to 39.2 per cent).

It comes after the Education Policy Institute warned the growth in the attainment gap between poorer 16-year-olds and their better-off peers between 2019 and 2023 can be “entirely explained” by higher absences for disadvantaged pupils.

Source DfE data

Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrat education spokesperson said the figures were a “heartbreaking sign that despite lots of promises and rhetoric, children with special educational needs continue to be let down in this country.

“Parents are forced to fight for the education their children are entitled to, and all too often children feel trapped in a system that can’t cater to their needs. That’s what leads to shocking absence rates like these.”

‘Urgent reform is needed’

She said the Labour government had “inherited a mess when it came to SEND provision, but we need to see action and we need to see results. The pace of change is simply too slow.

“We urgently need wholesale reform of the system — so that every child gets the education they deserve.”

Although overall absence fell slightly last year – from 7.4 to 7.1 per cent – absence rates for some of the most vulnerable children in the system remain stubbornly high, and for some they are rising.

Overall absences among pupils with an education, health and care plan rose from 12.3 to 12.6 per cent between 2022-23 and 2023-24. Absences among those receiving SEN support was 10.2 per cent last year, the same as in 2022-23.

Absences from alternative provision also increased from 41.7 to 42.5 per cent. Among pupils eligible for free school meals, absences fell slightly, from 11.1 to 11 per cent.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the ASCL school leaders’ union, said it was “clear that there are still far too many children missing out on significant portions of their education.

“We need to accept that schools cannot solve this issue on their own and must set out clear expectations and plans for parents, government, schools and other agencies to work together in the best interests of young people.

“This must be backed with funding to ensure there is sufficient capacity in the system for all children to get any additional support they require to be able to attend school on a regular basis.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Leadership Conference 2025: Invaluable Insights, Professional Learning Opportunities & A Supportive Community

This June, the Inspiring Leadership Conference enters its eleventh year and to mark the occasion the conference not only...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Catch Up® Literacy and Catch Up® Numeracy are evidence-based interventions which are highly adaptable to meet the specific needs of SEND / ALN learners

Catch Up® is a not-for-profit charity working to address literacy and numeracy difficulties that contribute to underachievement. They offer...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Attendance

95%+ attendance almost doubles odds of GCSE pass

DfE research finds missing just 10 days of year 11 halves the odds of getting a grade 5 in...

Rhi Storer

Attendance
Ofsted said schools still faced the challenge of parents keeping children off school 'unnecessarily' due to Covid 'proximity'

Poorer pupils’ higher absences ‘entirely explain’ growth in attainment gap

Disadvantage gap would be four months smaller at age 16 if absence rates between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged pupils were...

Rhi Storer

Attendance
Catherine McKinnell

Term-time holidays a ‘small part’ of attendance woes – minister

Catherine McKinnell says she's focused on children who regularly miss 'significant amounts of school'

Rhi Storer

Attendance
Long read

Schools stumble on the attendance tightrope

Schools are walking an attendance tightrope amid government pressure and more parental opposition

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *