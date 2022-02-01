DfE wants 90% of primary pupils to meet 'expected standard', but 'levelling up' announcement includes no new money

DfE wants 90% of primary pupils to meet 'expected standard', but 'levelling up' announcement includes no new money

The government has named 55 areas of England where maths and science teachers will be handed £3,000 retention payments.

The government said the policy will form part of its “levelling up” white paper, where “education will be at the heart of major new reforms” to give “every child and adult the skills they need to fulfil their potential, no matter where they live”.

But the policy has already been announced. Prime minister Boris Johnson unveiled plans for a £60 million “levelling up premium” in his Conservative Party conference speech last year.

The policy, which will target maths, physics, chemistry and computing teachers in the first five years of their careers, is also itself a rehashed version of a 2019 scheme that ministers scrapped in 2020.

The 55 “education investment areas” to benefit for the programme (listed in full below) will also be prioritised for new specialist sixth form free schools in the next wave of applications, government said.

Nearly all of the areas are outside of London and the south east.

Little detail on ‘support’ offer to schools

Schools in the areas selected will also be given “support to address wider issues”, though there is little detail on what this will entail – and no new funding announced.

One example given is encouraging schools struggling with attendance being encouraged to join a new pilot programme to tackle the issue.

More information on how education investment areas were selected will be published “shortly”. The Department for Education press release said they are areas with “weak education outcomes”.

Ministers also re-announced plans for a consultation on bringing schools with long-term ‘requires improvement’ ratings into multi-academy trusts.

However the white paper will include a “new national mission to ensure that 90 per cent of children leaving primary school in England are reaching the expected standard in reading, writing, and maths by 2030”.

In 2019, just 65 per cent of pupils met all three standards, the DfE said.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the white paper “sets out our blueprint for putting skills, schools and families at the heart of levelling up”.

“It focuses on putting great schools in every part of the country, training that sets you up for success in a high-skilled, well-paid career and ensuring no one misses out on opportunities simply because of where they live or their family background.”

The 55 ‘education investment areas’