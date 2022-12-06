Home All news
Schools

£500m for schools to make buildings more energy efficient

Average secondary to get £42k and primary £16k to 'futureproof' buildings, but energy bills support to end

Average secondary to get £42k and primary £16k to 'futureproof' buildings, but energy bills support to end

6 Dec 2022, 0:01

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

Schools will get £500 million funding to “futureproof” buildings by making them more energy efficient.

This will work out, on average, as £42,000 per secondary school and £16,000 for a primary school. Futher education colleges will get £290,000 on average.

The Department for Education said funding would be paid to schools in December and colleges in January.

Government said “improvements could include installing better heating controls, insulation to reduce heat loss from pipes or switching to energy efficient lighting”.

But few further details were provided in a press release sent to journalists yesterday evening.

New guidance will also be published today to “support schools to maximise energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and improve sustainability and resilience this winter and beyond”.

As expected, government confirmed the energy support for schools will end in the spring.

DfE sets out how £2bn funding will be allocated

DfE has also released more detail about the £2.3 billion funding boost from the Autumn spending review – of which £2 billion is new money.

The press release said academies, maintained mainstream schools and special schools will all be guaranteed a funding boost from April next year.

Funding per pupil for mainstream schools will increase by approximately five percent in the next financial year, compared to 2022-23. 

A typical primary school with 200 pupils will get approximately £28,000 extra, and secondary schools with around 900 pupils will receive approximately £170,000 more.

Of the extra funding, £400 million will go to councils’ high needs budgets, to support children with special educational needs or disabilities.

Schools Week has revealed how many councils kept previous funding boosts. The DfE did not respond to questions over their claims that special schools will be guaranteed to get the cash.

It’s not clear if the £500 million is new funding, or recycled from elsewhere.

‘We are deeply concerned’

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “We’re putting this cash in the hands of school and college leaders quickly, so they can decide what work is needed and so that our brilliant teachers can focus on teaching in a warm and safe environment.

“Education is rightly a top priority for this Government and we will continue to strive to provide every child with a world-class education.”

But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the investment will “not pay energy bills in the immediate future”.

“We are deeply concerned that the government intends to end the energy relief scheme that is currently in place to help schools and colleges meet rising costs at the end of March.

“Removing this support will expose them to massive increases in energy bills that are simply unaffordable, and this will necessitate cuts in educational provision. Funding for energy efficiency upgrades is a longer term undertaking and will not address the present crisis.”

More from this theme

Schools
The DfE has urged schools to follow UKHSA guidance following the deaths of seven children from invasive Strep A infections

Strep A in schools: what the guidance says

UKHSA guidance warns that Strep A infections can spread through table tops, taps and handles, and urges schools to...

Amy Walker

Schools

Award-winning head Pepe Hart banned over bullying claims

Ex-head Pepe Hart was banned from teaching for at least two years after being found guilty of bullying, intimidating...

Tom Belger

Schools

DfE teacher jobs board to copy vacancies from trust websites

Free government service working with academy trusts to allow vacancies to be uploaded in bulk

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Exclusive

DfE plans to check pupil capacity in secondary schools

Local authorities could then use the updated numbers to force schools to take more pupils

Samantha Booth

Schools

DfE pledges £21m to train educational psychologists

Ministers agree extension of current scheme which provides free doctorates for those who agree to work for councils

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
The government has missed its secondary ITT teacher recruitment targets for nine of the last 10 years

DfE misses secondary teacher recruitment target by over 40%

'Catastrophic' ITT recruitment data also shows primary target was missed by 7% for this year

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *