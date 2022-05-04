Ofqual’s 3-year plan for exams: need to know

The exams watchdog wants to support the use of 'innovative technology'

Exams watchdog Ofqual has pledged to support the use of technology in exams and investigate better ways to spot bias in tests as part of a new three-year vision.

Chief executive Dr Jo Saxton said she wants to make it “easier” for students to see a “clearer choice of options” during her tenure in the plan, published today.

It comes as students prepare to start their GCSE and A-level summer exams for the first time since the pandemic begun, in what Saxton described as the “first step in a return to normality”.

Here’s what you need to know from the 2022 to 2025 corporate plan: