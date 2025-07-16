Here’s how Labour can turn its opposition slogan into a policy that really adds value to maths education

The phrase “phonics for maths” has stuck, and understandably so. In opposition, Labour rightly looked to the success of phonics in early reading and asked: what would it take to secure something equally systematic in maths?

That question matters more than the slogan.

Because for phonics for maths to mean anything, it must go beyond catchphrase and translate into something real: a consistent, evidence-informed approach to securing the building blocks of number for every child.

This is not a new idea. Over the past decade, teaching for mastery has reshaped how we understand effective maths education in England.

At primary, the shift has been significant: towards depth over speed, and a recognition that understanding matters more than memorisation.

Supported by the NCETM, Maths Hubs, and DfE grant funding to help schools access the Ark Curriculum Plus Maths Mastery programme, this has helped more children build firm foundations, and more teachers feel confident in how they teach core ideas.

This is working. the EEF has found impressive impact for our Maths Mastery programme and for the NCETM Teaching for Mastery programme. England has shot up international rankings.

At primary, a sharper focus on fluency would strengthen what’s already working. But this is refinement, not revolution. So why the focus on ‘phonics for maths’? Where do the burning problems remain that call for more radical change?

For this, we need to look to key stage 3 (KS3). At secondary, the picture is more complex and the work more urgent. Secondary isn’t failing. But it is underpowered.

There are plenty of secondary schools where mastery is delivering real impact: transforming pupil outcomes, raising expectations and improving inclusion. But in too many classrooms, it hasn’t yet taken root or hasn’t had the space to thrive.

Secondary isn’t failing. But it is underpowered

That’s not because the approach doesn’t apply at secondary. It absolutely does. But we’ve underestimated what it takes to do it well in a more fragmented, higher-stakes, faster-moving phase of schooling.

We need to bring the same kind of magic that phonics has brought into how we support our secondary teachers. So what does it take to make mastery work at secondary?

Over the past few years, Ark Curriculum Plus has been working with schools across the country to better understand this question. We have already relaunched Maths Mastery at KS3 based on what we found, and we hope others will follow. Two barriers have stood out.

First, the pedagogical subject knowledge mastery requires. It’s not just about knowing the maths; it’s about knowing how to build it step by step. Many early-career teachers and those teaching outside their specialism are left to figure this out on their own.

Second, vast variation in pupils’ starting points. Teaching for mastery at secondary often means returning to core ideas like place value, number composition and additive reasoning, and rebuilding them in ways that connect to new content. Too often, teachers are doing this without a coherent curriculum or tools to do it well.

The upcoming curriculum and assessment review could help by clarifying what secure understanding should look like by the end of primary. But policy alone won’t fix this. We need sustained investment in curriculum, in professional development and in systems that allow teachers to work together on the maths itself.

Our relaunched KS3 Maths Mastery programme addresses this by putting mathematical structure at the heart of teacher development, supporting departments to build stronger foundations, sharper connections and more secure understanding. Our preview is available to all. I hope this will provide some inspiration on this journey.

‘Phonics for maths’ might have started as a slogan. But it’s also a reminder of what’s possible when we build a shared system around a common purpose.

If we want all pupils to experience the clarity, confidence and depth that mastery can bring, we need to do more to support teachers at KS3.

Mastery isn’t just a method. It’s a mindset. And when we back teachers to teach with depth, students go further than we ever thought possible.