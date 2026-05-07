Some children need drama before they can find their voice

Schools are talking more than ever about oracy. That is a welcome shift. With spoken language set to feature more prominently in the 2028 national curriculum, leaders are rightly asking what this will mean in practice. How do we teach talk well? How do we help pupils express ideas clearly? And how do we ensure spoken language is developed for every child and not just the most confident? Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.