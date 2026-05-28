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An experienced headteacher reduced to tears during a “harrowing” Ofsted inspection has sounded alarm over the watchdog’s wellbeing protocols and new inspection framework.

Two separate calls were made to Ofsted’s wellbeing hotline over concerns for headteacher John Hayes during an inspection at Gospel Oak Primary School, north London.

But Hayes said he received no follow-up checks or direct communication about his wellbeing from the watchdog.

He spoke to Schools Week of his concerns about wellbeing measures put in place by Ofsted following the death of Ruth Perry. A coroner ruled in 2023 that an inspection the previous year contributed to her suicide.

Gospel Oak Primary School was inspected on January 13, shortly after Ofsted’s new “report card” framework was rolled out.

The previously ‘outstanding’ Camden school was eventually graded ‘expected standard’ for attendance and behaviour and ‘strong standard’ for all other areas.

But despite the positive outcome, Hayes, a headteacher of 19 years and former head of school improvement in Islington, described the inspection as “the worst experience of my professional career”.

“It was truly harrowing,” he told Schools Week. “Even though the outcomes for our school were very good and we’re very pleased with the majority of judgments, the process was horrific.”

Attendance and behaviour concerns

Ofsted’s new inspection framework grades behaviour and attendance together. This has drawn strong criticism, because schools with strong behaviour policies can be downgraded for their attendance rates, over which they have less control.

Hayes said behaviour was strong at Gospel Oak, and that on the first day of inspection, the lead HMI commented on how “great behaviour was, and asked how we’d achieved it”.

But persistent absence – the percentage of pupils missing the equivalent of a day a fortnight or more – was around 21 per cent last year, above a national average for the first two terms of the year of around 13 per cent.

Hayes said this was partly due to issues with one year group.

The school’s final report card acknowledged attendance “is improving steadily to meet national expectations”, and noted leaders’ work.

Hayes said at the end of day one, an inspector told him the persistent absence rate meant the school did not meet the strong standard grade for ‘attendance and behaviour’, under Ofsted’s ‘secure fit’ model.

Next morning, inspectors indicated it could even fall into ‘needs attention’, which would also have affected the school’s leadership and governance grade.

Seeing another senior leader begin to cry, Hayes also broke down.

“In front of the team of inspectors… I burst into tears when it was indicated to me that under a number of judgment areas, my school might effectively fail.”

He said the inspectors “didn’t say anything”.

Two calls to Ofsted helpline

Hayes’s deputy head immediately called Ofsted’s emergency wellbeing helpline.

The service allows inspectors or staff to speak directly to senior HMI at Ofsted headquarters if they have concerns about leader or staff wellbeing.

The helpline was among a raft of measures aimed at reducing the emotional burden of inspection introduced following the 2023 coroner ruling.

Ofsted also introduced a new policy allowing school leaders to request an inspection be paused.

The senior HMI asked if leaders wanted to pause the inspection, but Hayes told his deputy he did not, feeling he and his staff “couldn’t possibly do it all over again”.

That afternoon, Hayes’s governors also phoned Ofsted’s emergency contact number due to concerns for his wellbeing.

‘They endlessly asked how I’m feeling’

Following the coroner’s ruling, all Ofsted inspectors were also given fresh mental health first aid training.

But Hayes said he felt inspectors were not equipped to respond properly when faced with a leader who was struggling emotionally.

Inspectors “repeatedly, through the inspection, asked if I was ok” and “endlessly asked me how I’m feeling”.

Hayes said he eventually responded “no, I’m not okay. In fact, I’m terrified.” But he said inspectors “simply moved on to the next question”.

“No inspector in the room seemed to know how to react to a headteacher saying they were terrified. It’s like they missed the second part of the training.”

‘No comeback from Ofsted’

Hayes said he had assumed Ofsted would “at some point… make some kind of welfare call” so chose not to submit a formal complaint. But he was surprised when no call came.

When sent a post-inspection survey, he “wrote at length about how awful the process had been and how shocked I had been that nobody had contacted me. And still, nobody contacted me.”

A senior Camden council official later arranged for Hayes to meet with some senior HMI from London, where he said they “apologised” and noted his concerns.

Ofsted told Schools Week that both times the helpline was contacted, the callers were asked if a follow-up call with the school would be helpful, but this was declined.

Hayes was not aware this had been asked, but said he believes Ofsted should have made efforts to speak to him directly, regardless.

“You would have thought that somebody would have got back to me to check I was ok, to check my school was ok.”

High-stakes Ofsted inspections

Hayes said despite the steps taken by Ofsted following Perry’s death, he doesn’t believe the watchdog “understand[s] the impact their inspection has, that this framework has.”

“There is a misunderstanding, I think, about… the pressure that we are under on a day-to-day basis, with falling rolls, insufficient resources, very high levels of complex special educational needs.”

He believes wellbeing protocols would be less necessary if inspections were less high-stakes. He would like to see them carried out more frequently, for the colour-coded grades to be scrapped and for reports to highlight more positives.

He acknowledged it is “vitally important” schools are held to account, but said the way this is being done currently is “inappropriate” and “deeply stressful”.

“I fear for the health and wellbeing of colleagues who still have this to come.”

Hayes said he feared particularly for less experienced heads, and that Ofsted inspections could “put people off going into headship”.

Ofsted framework ‘unfair’

As well as the joining of attendance and behaviour in one judgment, Hayes also raised concerns over inspectors’ rigid application of the “secure fit” approach in the new framework.

The approach replaced the old “best fit” model, and means each standard within each grade must be met before it can be awarded. Inspectors could previously award grades by determining a “best fit” across a range of standards.

Ofsted recently announced it had no plans to ungroup attendance and behaviour, despite chief inspector Martyn Oliver recently admitting it “bothered” him.

Hayes said he felt it was “not just unfair, but not representative of a school”.

“We missed one sentence in the attendance part [of the ‘strong’ framework] so you have to drop down entirely to ‘expected’.

“They don’t relate to each other at all. You can have amazing behaviour and terrible attendance. You can have terrible behaviour and amazing attendance.”

Hayes added that attendance is “largely, particularly in a primary, a judgment on the parents”.

Ofsted has stressed the judgement area is broken down into two separate paragraphs, for attendance and behaviour. From September, they will have separate subheadings.

But Hayes said the wording used in these summaries remained constrained by the wording of the grade descriptor, even if one area is particularly strong.

Responding to Hayes’s experience, an Ofsted spokesperson said: “Many school leaders have told us that inspection under the renewed framework feels much more collaborative and constructive.

“But we can never remove all of the stress from inspection, which is why we introduced changes like our pause policy and helpline.

“Our inspectors also complete mental health training to help them recognise and respond to signs of distress. At the same time, we will continue to listen to feedback about how we can better support leaders’ wellbeing.”