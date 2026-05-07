The curriculum review gives us a chance to get RE right

Religious education in England is at a turning point. For decades it has been compulsory, but not part of the national curriculum, leading to inconsistent provision and wide variations in quality. The recent curriculum and assessment review made a landmark recommendation: that RE should finally be added to the national curriculum to secure high-quality provision for every child in every school. This moment represents what subject leaders describe as the most important opportunity in decades. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.