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8 May 2026

The curriculum review gives us a chance to get RE right

Pupils must be equipped to live in a world where religion, world views and belief systems influence everything
Donna Lee Guest Contributor

National lead for religious education, Astrea Academy Trust

Russell Gray Guest Contributor

Regional director, Astrea Academy Trust

3 min read
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Religious education in England is at a turning point. For decades it has been compulsory, but not part of the national curriculum, leading to inconsistent provision and wide variations in quality.

The recent curriculum and assessment review made a landmark recommendation: that RE should finally be added to the national curriculum to secure high-quality provision for every child in every school.

This moment represents what subject leaders describe as the most important opportunity in decades.

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