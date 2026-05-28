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Oversubscribed schools must not prioritise admitting pupils via “managed moves” over those already on their waiting lists unless they better fit their criteria, government has said.

The Department for Education published an updated version of its suspensions and permanent exclusions guidance this week. It will come into force at the end of this academic year.

It contains important changes signed into law in the children’s wellbeing and schools act, including a crackdown on off-rolling, removals for safeguarding reasons and information tracking.

Here’s everything schools need to know…

1. Priority for waiting list pupils

A managed move involves two schools and the council agreeing to transfer a pupil from one site to another, rather than permanently exclude them.

The guidance states that when transfers are taking place to an oversubscribed school, the pupil “must not be admitted ahead of pupils on a waiting list where the school is operating one”.

The only exception would be if the child meets the school’s oversubscription criteria – which sets out which pupils will be prioritised for scarce places – more closely than those on the list.

2. Cannot exclude if parent refuses managed move

Previous guidance said that parents should not be pressured into a managed move, and that it can be investigated by Ofsted.

But new guidance explicitly says that a pupil must not be permanently excluded because of their parent’s refusal to agree a managed move.

“Trial” managed moves are also not allowed, the new guidance says.

3. ‘Critical’ information sharing

While previous guidance highlighted the importance of information sharing before a managed move, new guidance requires it of both schools involved.

“It is critical for information-sharing to take place between the original and new school in all circumstances and in advance of the managed move to ensure the pupil is protected,” the new guidance states.

Guidance reiterates that once a pupil’s name has been deleted from an admission register and added to their new school, the governing body of the former school should transfer their common transfer file within 15 days.

4. New examples of off-rolling

The guidance provides specific examples of what off-rolling – illegally removing a pupil from roll without a formal exclusion – can look like.

This includes moving a pupil to an off-site alternative provision that “is not in their best interest” and encouraging a post-16 student not to continue with their course.

It also involves sending a pupil home without a formal suspension and placing a pupil on a part-time timetable for behavioural reasons.

Government has promised to “strengthen scrutiny of all pupil movement” in the schools white paper.

5. Removal for safeguarding reasons

The guidance states a school can temporarily forbid a pupil from attending its premises if there is an allegation of harm by one pupil against another. This would not count as an exclusion on disciplinary grounds.

Parents should be informed by the school why their pupil has been temporarily forbidden from the school. The governing body should also be notified as soon as possible.

The council must provide suitable education for this pupil until they return to school.

6. Academies and PRUs can make off-site directions

The new guidance has also ushered in an amendment of the children’s wellbeing and schools act, explicitly allowing academies to make off-site directions, which place pupils temporarily in alternative provision.

Managers of pupil referral units will also be able to make these directions from July.

Guidance says they must follow the same procedures as maintained schools.

Governing boards must tell families in writing the address of the pupil’s new provision, the reason for their move, and how long the daily sessions are.

7. Pupil voice included

Conversations about a pupil’s off-site direction, or permanent managed move, should include the pupil’s voice, new guidance states.

It adds: “Headteachers considering either of these options should ensure the pupil is supported to share their view and kept informed of how this is taken into account in the decision-making process.”

Parents can also now bring more than one representative to a meeting regarding their child’s suspension or permanent exclusion.

8. Governing bodies should track performance data

Finally, there are reminders for governing bodies to make full use of a school’s performance data to hold school leaders to account and make informed decisions.

This includes pupil numbers, attendance and exclusions, attainment, quality assurance, curriculum planning and class sizes.

Governing bodies should also review suspensions and permanent exclusions, the guidance says.