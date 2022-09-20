Children are strongly affected by air pollution because their lungs are still developing, they breathe more deeply, and due to their size they are often closer to exhausts that emit pollution than adults. Air pollution can exacerbate and cause wheezing and asthma, cancer, and long-term exposure can result in worsening cases of lung or cardiac disease amongst many other illnesses. And if that wasn’t bad enough, a new study from the University of Washington points to evidence that air pollution also negatively impacts behaviour and cognition.

Worse still, the school run itself accounts for 30 per cent of rush-hour traffic. So in effect, nearly one-third of the pollution children are exposed to on their way to and at school is caused by getting them there.

My son has asthma. We live next to a busy road and his symptoms worsen noticeably during times of heavy traffic. It was in the course of researching what I could do to help ease his symptoms that I came across campaign group , Mums for Lungs. Their practical advice on measures schools can take to make the air cleaner around their estate became my rallying cry, and it is making a difference.

But it’s important to note that change like this doesn’t just improve health outcomes for Isaac and other sufferers of lung conditions. It’s a benefit to everyone, and especially all young people. They are less likely to develop such conditions, and they can only be healthier as a result of reducing nitrogen dioxide levels that regularly exceed the legal limit set by the EU in many of our cities. Even electric cars contribute to particulate matter in the air they breathe. So it’s the whole institution of the school run that needs a rethink!

Simple messaging can make a big difference

The first and most obvious strategy is an initiative called ‘School Streets’, which has been rolled out with great success by a number of schools. The roads around a school are simply closed during pick-up and drop-off times with exemptions for residents, teachers and others who need access. This is enforced by cameras that check number plates, and fines are issued to vehicles that enter the school street without such an approved exemption. Number plate recognition cameras were previously only allowed in London for this kind of use, but legislation has recently changed so that they can be used across the UK.

Many ‘School Streets’ schemes are enforced in my East London borough, and aside from the reduced pollution, it’s lovely to see large numbers of families walking, cycling and scooting to school, and empowered to do so by the greater safety of reduced traffic. With the support of parents and community stakeholders, local councils can deploy these schemes with relative ease.

But they may not be available to all schools, especially those on main roads. For these schools, a green screen of plants and trees along the school fence that will absorb a lot of the pollution is an affordable solution.

And even if you can get a scheme off the ground, it shouldn’t be your only measure. Other steps schools can take to protect children from air pollution range from active travel schemes encouraging families to walk/cycle/scoot to school to parent education. The latter can be particularly effective, as someone idling their engine near a school probably doesn’t realise they are contributing to a child’s asthma attack later that day. I’ve been handing out anti-idling flyers on the school run and find most people apologise and turn off their engine. Reinforced by the local school (for example with banners on the school gates and newsletter reminders to parents), simple messaging like this can make a big difference.

In these straitened and highly-pressured times for schools, tackling pollution may feel like a low-priority activity. But parents are your strongest allies in this. Because we all want our children to be healthy, thriving and focused on learning – and it doesn’t have to cost the Earth.