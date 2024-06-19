Home All news
Election 2024

SEND: EPI criticises ‘lack of urgency’ on ‘most pressing’ issue

Think tank calls for funding review and for budgets to be 'grounded in the level of need'

Think tank calls for funding review and for budgets to be 'grounded in the level of need'

20 Jun 2024, 0:01

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The crisis in SEND support is the “most pressing” school funding concern, a think tank has warned, as it decried as “lack of urgency” from political parties on the issue.

The Education Policy Institute warned that “schools, local authorities, and some of our most vulnerable children are at risk if the current situation is not addressed”.

Schools Week has documented the growing crisis, with councils on the verge of bankruptcy, parents having to fight in court for promised support and vulnerable children waiting years for help.

But the manifestos of the two main political parties contained little detail about what they would do to resolve the problems if they are elected on July. The Conservatives have pledged new special schools, and Labour plans a “community-wide approach”.

In new analysis of the manifestos, the EPI warned funding for pupils with SEND had “struggled to meet needs” in the face of rising demand for education, health and care plans.

Budget should be ‘grounded in level of need’

“The…most pressing concern, is that of high needs funding, for pupils with acute special educational needs.

“Commitments from the main parties are again limited, or do not set out what they will achieve and how they will do it.”

They said whoever forms the next government “must review funding for special educational need including how funding is allocated”.

The high needs budget “should be grounded in the level of need across the population and the true cost of provision to address those needs”.

The current system “does neither and therefore creates substantial financial instability.

“In addition, the government must take action to increase capacity within state-funded special schools and address the high cost associated with private provision to reduce the cost of providing places.”

The think tank also warned of “disparities in provision for those with special educational needs and disabilities, the most significant factor in whether a given child is recorded as having SEND is the primary school they attend”.

Two thirds of the total variation is “accounted for not by any individual facts about a child but by which school they attend”.

“Individual child-level factors that influence SEND identification include deprivation and there is some evidence of the rationing of SEND support to relatively less deprived children living within more deprived areas.”

Recruitment challenges are “even more acute in disadvantaged, special, and alternative schools”.

Special and alternative schools have 0.9 vacancies per 100 teachers, “almost double that of all state-funded schools”, and have higher rates of posts being filled on a temporary basis.

Private school influx ‘unlikely to be significant challenge’

An influx of pupils into state schools resulting from Labour’s tax plans is “unlikely to represent a significant challenge to the system”, the EPI has said.

The think tank pointed to Institute for Fiscal Studies analysis suggesting that between 20,000 and 40,000 pupils are likely to move into the state sector once VAT is levied on school fees.

But “fluctuations of this scale are not unusual in the state-sector. Taken with the expected fall in pupil numbers over the coming parliament, the move of pupils into the state-sector is unlikely to represent a significant challenge to the system.”

The EPI compared the scale of change in pupil numbers predicted by the IfS with “historic and projected changes in the pupil population in state-funded schools in England”.

However, it noted that these were “numbers at a whole system level and may not fully reflect all local circumstances”.

Latest education roles from

Work Placement Officer

Work Placement Officer

Barnsley College

View job
Speech & Language Therapist

Speech & Language Therapist

Carshalton College

View job
Physics GCSE Tutor (Variable Hours)

Physics GCSE Tutor (Variable Hours)

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

Haberdashers’ Academies Trust South

View job
Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Satis Education

View job
Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Ark Greenwich Free School

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Unleash the Power of Sport in your setting this summer! National School Sports Week is back!

Unleash the Power of Sport this summer with National School Sports Week powered by Monster Kickabout! From 17-23 June,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Election 2024
The Education Committee has heard from a panel of experts on how to solve specialist teacher shortages

Labour £450m pledge could net 7,000 teachers – but not all new

Analysis finds combination of higher pay and bursaries and new early-career payments could help bridge supply gap - but...

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

Lib Dems bursary pledge ‘inefficient’ use of ‘scarce resources’

Party has pledged to fund teacher training 'properly so that all trainee posts in school are paid'

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

Video: School leaders and policy experts react to party manifestos

Schools Week convened a panel of experts from across the sector to respond to parties' pledges

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

Phillipson: ‘It’s my job to get education back up the agenda’

The shadow education secretary on why private schools need to cut their cloth, emulating Gove and curriculum change

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *