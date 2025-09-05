Reforms on inspection, accountability, curriculum and SEND all due to be published this term

Reforms on inspection, accountability, curriculum and SEND all due to be published this term

In July, Bridget Phillipson told Schools Week that Labour had “laid the foundations” for change in its first year in office. This year, the education secretary added, was the time to “build”.

For school leaders, that has turned into what looks like a pretty daunting autumn term of reforms across inspection, accountability, curriculum and special needs education, among other things.

So here’s your Schools Week guide of what to expect from Labour’s autumn term school policy blitz…

Ofsted report cards

What to expect: Promised amendments after criticism over the initial proposals are expected to include some grade name changes and fewer evaluation areas.

When to expect it: Tuesday. That gives schools just eight weeks to digest the changes before inspections start in November.

However, Ofsted has said only the most senior inspectors will lead inspections, meaning fewer will take place in the autumn term. None will take place in the last week before Christmas to allow for more inspector training.

School accountability reforms

What to expect: Although it somewhat snuck under the radar at the same time as the launch of Ofsted’s consultation, the government also consulted on accountability changes.

A key element was extra support for “stuck schools”, which started last academic year.

The consultation also set out how intervention would work under Ofsted report cards and proposed new school profiles, a digital “one-stop shop” for parents to view a ‘broad range of information’ about a school.

One idea was allowing “easy comparisons between schools with similar characteristics”.

When to expect it: The government is expected to confirm the plans next week, alongside the final Ofsted proposals.

The consultation said a “first version” of the school profiles were expected to launch this academic year, with further development based on feedback.

Schools white paper

What to expect: Proposals are still being worked on, but Phillipson has said the paper will set out an “ambitious reform agenda”.

This will include policies to raise attainment for white working-class children and tackle bad behaviour and attendance.

Other areas may include literacy, how pupils engage with school and extra-curricular activities. A key component will also be SEND reforms (see below).

When to expect it: No date has been set other than “in the autumn”.

In an ideal world, you’d think the government would want it published before the Labour party conference at the end of September – but that deadline seems to have been missed. Indecision over SEND reforms could be holding it up.

SEND reforms

What to expect: Dame Christine Lenehan, a government adviser on SEND, previously said proposals to reform education, health and care plans (EHCPs) would include whether to limit them to pupils in special schools.

But the government has since softened its tone and said it will not remove “effective provision”. As well as potential EHCP changes, how funding works is also likely to be reformed.

When to expect it: Again, the promise is “in the autumn”, but given SEND proposals will be consulted on and likely require new legislation, the push is to get it out sooner rather than later.

But the timeline appears to keep moving, with Downing Street twitchy over the controversial changes following its embarrassing row-back on benefit reforms earlier this year.

Curriculum review

What to expect: An interim report in March gave a few key steers. The volume of content in primary school lessons is being reviewed, as is the EBacc performance measure. Changes look likely for English and maths post-16 re-sits, and options are also being explored to reduce the overall volume of key stage 4 exams.

When to expect it: The official line is in the autumn. But it is hoped the review will be published before the promised white paper.

The government has committed to give schools a year’s notice for any major curriculum reforms.

Professor Becky Francis, review chair, said bigger changes could also require further review or consultations, and may not happen during this parliament – which ends in 2029.