Use SEND cash to boost mainstream inclusion, councils told

Local authorities should use their extra SEND cash to boost inclusion in mainstream schools, the government has said.

All councils will receive a minimum increase of 7 per cent in high needs funding in 2025-26, up from 3 per cent last year.

It follows an additional £1 billion being announced at the autumn budget for SEND, taking the total budget to £11.9 billion.

The Department for Education’s guidance on how to spend the money in 2025-26, published Thursday, states government has “made it clear that the general direction of SEND reform” is towards more inclusive mainstream provision.

That includes the use of SEN units and resources provision, with a “range of reforms that will facilitate that shift” being worked on.

Regulations for 2025-26 will also allow councils to target funding to encourage pupils with SEND being educated in mainstream, the guidance states.

‘Collaboration’

This includes spending cash on “collaboration between special and mainstream schools to enable those with SEN to engage in mainstream school activities”.

Wasim Butt

Councils should also look at what changes are needed to their SEND funding arrangements to help make mainstream schools more inclusive.

This could include by “supporting an enhanced role for mainstream schools and colleges in making provision for children and young people with more complex needs”.

Wasim Butt, national director for AP and SEND at Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “This gives councils a mandate to engage with more mainstream schools in identifying local solutions to meet need.

“It aims to promote inclusive education, ensuring that pupils with SEND have greater opportunities to be educated alongside their peers in mainstream environments.

“LAs are therefore able to better plan and respond to local need.”