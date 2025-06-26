DfE says £1.7m scheme will benefit up to 4,000 schools across up to 32 local authorities

DfE says £1.7m scheme will benefit up to 4,000 schools across up to 32 local authorities

New “lending libraries” of assistive technology for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are set to be launched under a government pilot.

The facilities will be set up in up to 32 local authorities, allowing as many as 4,000 schools “to borrow and trial a range of devices to suit their pupils’ needs”.

They will be stocked with tools including reading pens which scan text and read it aloud, dictation tools which convert spoken word into text, and tablets which help non-verbal pupils communicate.

The Department for Education is partnering with assistive technology specialists CENMAC to deliver the £1.7m scheme, which it says will help schools support a wide range of needs, including dyslexia, autism and ADHD.

Local authorities taking part in the pilot will be confirmed over the summer.

Government is working to boost inclusion in mainstream settings and improve early intervention as it tackles the SEND crisis.

The lending libraries will let schools “try before they buy” – meaning they can measure the impact of different devices on pupils before purchasing them outright.

The scheme will also help raise awareness among schools of the assistive technology (AT) that is now available, says the DfE.

Just 13 per cent of mainstream school leaders surveyed have heard of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) devices, which enable a child to click images or words on a touchscreen that the device reads aloud. And only 6 per cent have introduced them.

The education secretary announced in January that from this year, teachers will receive mandatory training on using AT to support pupils with SEND.

Schools minister Catherine McKinnell said AT can help ensure “attention difficulties, communication issues or struggles with literacy don’t stand in the way of children learning with their friends at their local school”.

“We’re committed to driving inclusivity across all schools and this pilot is a brilliant step towards making that happen, supporting teachers and giving all children the tools they need to achieve and thrive.”

The DfE says AT can also help free up teacher and support staff time. “Pupils will still receive the additional assistance they need, while staff can focus on what they do best – the face-to-face teaching that transforms pupils’ life chances,” McKinnell added.

A spokesperson from LEO Academy Trust schools told how AT has “profoundly transformed student learning and well-being” at its schools.

They said assistive technology helps pupils “increase their focus by eliminating distractions and reducing cognitive overload, and to communicate and demonstrate their understanding in ways that best suit their individual preferences.”

Government pointed to a survey that showed 86 per cent of staff in schools where AT had already been introduced had observed a positive impact on behaviour. Nearly nine in ten also

The DfE said that of schools that have already introduced AT alongside staff training, 86 per cent of staff had observed a positive impact on behaviour, and 89 per cent had seen “greater confidence” among pupils with SEND.