Use Covid-style measures during strikes, DfE tells schools

Schools are being asked to prioritise attendance for certain groups of pupils and “consider” remote education during strikes, after the country’s largest education union won a ballot for industrial action.

The Department for Education has published updated guidance on “handling strikes action in schools guidance”.

It comes after the National Education Union announced it had passed the legal turnout threshold for national teacher strikes in England.

The NASUWT teaching union has also announced it will re-ballot members after its ballot missed the turnout requirement. The NAHT, which also fell below the threshold, is considering doing the same.

Here’s what’s changed in the DfE’s guidance…

1. Prioritise key groups like during Covid

Schools are being asked to prioritise attendance for vulnerable pupils, children of critical workers and exam year pupils if they don’t have enough staff on strike days.

The updated guidance said continued attendance is “important” for all pupils.

But if the numbers of staff on strike means they need to “temporarily prioritise places” then schools should apply the “emergency planning and response guidance” where vulnerable children and children of key workers (like during Covid lockdowns) are in school.

Schools should also “consider” prioritising pupils due to take public exams and other formal assessments. They are encouraged to review contingency plans “well in advance” of each exam series.

2. Consider remote education

Although there’s no legal requirement to teach the curriculum on strike days, schools “should consider, where possible” providing remote education if attendance is restricted.

The DfE directed schools to the providing remote education guidance drawn up during the pandemic.

Good practice is considered to be three hours a day on average for key stage 1, four hours for key stage 2 and five hours for key stages 3 and 4.

If they go ahead with remote education, schools should work with their catering teams or food provider to ensure that children on free school meals receive a “good quality lunch parcel”.

3. Make sure tutoring happens

The DfE said tutoring remained key in helping pupils catch up on lost learning during the pandemic.

So schools should “take all reasonable steps” to ensure scheduled tutoring sessions can go ahead during strike days.

But if there’s no alternative but to cancel, schools should follow the National Tutoring Programme guidance (see here).

4. Using agency staff during disputes

The updated guidance highlights that it is “now possible for employers to

engage with agency staff to replace the work of those taking official strike action” – after a law change last year.

Such usage would likely prove highly controversial, however.

Schools Week previously reported how some supply agencies had warned there were not only too few teachers available to fill in as hoped for by government – but also that they would not provide workers on principle.

On best practice for staff deployment during emergencies, the DfE pointed schools again to the emergency planning guidance.

This tells schools to schools to do their best to “minimise the amount and length” of disruption – and maximising the number of pupils receiving face-to-face provision.

All settings are told to have emergency plans in place, including roles and responsibilities, steps that could be taken, how education would be delivered, how changes would be communicated, and “how you would respond if your advice is not accepted”.