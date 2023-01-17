Ormiston trust boss Nick Hudson to retire

Ormiston Academies Trust chief executive Nick Hudson will retire at the end of this year.

Hudson, who joined the 43-school trust in 2016 as its national director of education, has held the top role for almost six years.

OAT has began recruitment for his replacement. The trust also said Dr Paul Hann, who was chair of trustees until Christmas, will also retire at the end of the academic year.

Hann, a trustee for 11 years, has been replaced as chair by Julius Weinberg, a former chair at Ofsted and deputy chair at Ofqual.

Hudson said: “While I look forward to what retirement will bring, there is no doubt that I am also very sad to be leaving such a wonderful organisation. It has been an honour both to lead an academy trust which so values its pupils and students, their families and communities, and to work with such an outstanding group of colleagues.

“I believe we have together achieved a great deal during my time here, and throughout Paul’s time as Chair and as a trustee, and I am clear that Ormiston Academies Trust will continue to thrive because of the firm foundations in place.”

Hann said he was “proud” to have honoured the trust’s founding principle of being “rooted in the communities in which we work.

“Nick has been committed to the ideals of OAT throughout, and his work has led to real improvements for our students.”

Weinberg said OAT is “very strongly positioned to move forward thanks to the hugely positive contributions that Nick and Paul have made”.