Biggest support staff union plans strike ballot over pay offer

Unison threatened industrial action by council staff over local authorities' 'final offer' of a £1,925 pay rise from April

The biggest union for school support staff is preparing to ballot members on potential strike action over pay, warning employers’ offer for the next financial year “falls short of what’s needed”.

Unison announced the move less than a fortnight after local government employers offered maintained school and wider council workforces a £1,925 hike from April in annual pay talks.

Local authority chiefs today repeated their warning last month that it was “full and final offer”. They are “disappointed all three unions have rejected the offer”.

The sum is similar to the deal offered last year, amounting to around 9 per cent for the lowest-paid and 4 per cent for the highest-paid staff covered by the agreement.

Councils also agreed to review payscales amid a growing “challenge” keeping pay above the rising minimum wage.

Negotiations are between the National Employers, which represents most local authorities, and Unison, Unite and the GMB. Academy trusts are not included in the negotiations but many honour the agreements for their own support staff. Teacher pay is handled separately.

Unions had called for a 12.7 per cent rise for support staff, which they said amounted to 2 per cent above projected inflation.

Mike Short, head of local government at Unison, said: “Without investment in the workforce, there’ll be no public services.

“Council and school staff are caring for the most vulnerable, educating future generations, and keeping the local environment safe and clean.



“These unsung workers deserve to be properly rewarded. But this offer falls short of what’s needed when the value of their pay has been chipped away for years and bills are soaring.”

He said preparations were “now underway to ballot council and school employees to see if they’re prepared to strike to achieve a better deal”.

Unison says it has more than 250,000 support staff members across the UK, while the negotiations directly cover pay for around 1.4 million workers.

The GMB, the second largest support staff union, said it was still in talks with employers. Unite confirmed yesterday it had rejected the offer too, saying it was lower than last year’s award despite inflation being higher.

General secretary Sharon Graham said councils must “make a decent pay offer if industrial action is to be avoided”.

But Sian Goding, chair of the National Employers, said last month the lowest-paid, currently earning £20,441, would see their pay rise by £4,033, or 22 per cent, versus April 2021.

A Unison spokesperson said rises will be “considerably less” for many staff on term-time only contracts, however.

Goding also said the organisation was “acutely aware of the additional pressure this year’s offer will place on already hard-pressed council finances, as it would need to be paid for from existing budgets”.

Employers have even warned “jobs and services will be at risk” without additional central government funding.

A National Employers spokesperson said today: “The National Employers have today reaffirmed to the unions that their pay offer of at least £1,925, is full and final. They believe it is fair, given the wider economic backdrop.

“The employers are disappointed that all three unions have rejected the offer. UNISON’s timetable for its industrial action ballot is particularly frustrating as it means many months of uncertainty for employers and employees.

“This is despite the National Employers having moved swiftly to try to ensure employees receive their pay award as soon as possible.”