PM says he wants to 'make sure schools are not teaching inappropriate or contested content in RSHE'

The prime minister has announced he is “bringing forward” a review of statutory relationships, sex and health education guidance for schools.

Current guidance, which came into effect in September 2020, was already due to be reviewed later this year.

But Rishi Sunak said today a consultation would now be launched “as soon as possible”.

Responding to a question from Conservative MP Miriam Cates about claims “age-inappropriate” lessons are being taught in some schools, Sunak said he shared her concerns.

“That’s why I’ve asked the Department for Education to make sure schools are not teaching inappropriate or contested content in RSHE.

“Our priority should always be the safety and wellbeing of children. And schools should also make curriculum content and materials available to parents.

“As a result of all this we are bringing forward a review of RSHE statutory guidance and will start our consultation as soon as possible.”

Heads fear ‘politically-motivated’ review

But James Bowen, director of policy at the NAHT school leaders’ union, said it was “hard to be anything other than deeply concerned by this announcement”.

“The overwhelming majority of schools are doing nothing more than following the government’s own statutory guidance when it comes to relationships and sex education.”

He said there was a “real concern that this is a politically motivated review, rather than one based on the reality of what is happening in the vast majority of schools up and down the country”.

“Our appeal to government is to ensure this review is now handled with the care, sensitivity and impartiality it requires and to listen carefully to the voices of education professionals and pupils.”

Bowen added it was “worth remembering that the current curriculum was subject to extensive consultation before it was introduced”.

“We have seen no evidence to suggest there is a widespread problem with pupils being presented with age-inappropriate materials and if this were the situation, we would expect it to have been picked up on a case by case basis.”

But Mark Lehain, a former DfE special adviser who now works as head of education at the Centre for Policy Studies think tank, said a review “makes complete sense”.

“There were questions from teachers about how far they should or shouldn’t go right back in the first year of the statutory guidance in 2021.

“It’s vital the review focuses on what an age-appropriate ‘ceiling looks like, and how parents are listened to.”