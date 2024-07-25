Home All news
Recruitment

Trainee teacher drop-out rate doubles in four years

But of those who do qualify, a higher proportion end up teaching

But of those who do qualify, a higher proportion end up teaching

25 Jul 2024, 12:11

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
The extent of the London school exodus has been exposed in a new data analysis

The proportion of trainee teachers who don’t go on to achieve qualified teacher status has doubled since 2019, new data shows.

But of those who do qualify, a higher proportion end up teaching.

The statistics further demonstrate the huge challenge faced by the new Labour government in meeting its target of recruiting 6,500 extra teachers in England’s state schools.

The Department for Education has published data on teachers who took postgraduate training courses in the academic year 2022-23.

The statistics show 8 per cent of those who trained that year did not go on to gain qualified teacher status, up from 7 per cent the year before and 4 per cent in 2019-20.

However, of those who did obtain QTS, the proportion who were teaching in a state school 16 months after the end of the academic year actually rose from a low of 73 per cent of those who trained in 2020-21 to 76 per cent in 2022-23.

Major problem for new government

It comes amid a worsening teacher recruitment and retention crisis. The government recruited almost 14,000 fewer postgraduate trainees this year than it needed, missing its secondary target by 50 per cent.

Today’s data shows that even when the government is successful in recruiting trainees, a larger proportion each year do not go on to achieve QTS. The data does not differentiate between those who dropped out and those who failed to achieve the status.

Overall, there were 8,362 fewer postgraduate teacher trainees in 2022-23 than the year before. Numbers had increased in 2020-21 and 2021-22 due to economic uncertainty caused by the Covid pandemic.

This correlates with ITT census numbers published in December 2022, which showed that the number of postgraduate trainees recruited that September fell 23 per cent from 30,093 to 23,244.

The latest census data, for the academic year that just ended, showed 21,946 postgraduate trainees were recruited, against a target of 35,540.

Latest education roles from

Lecturer B – Visual Arts & Interactive Media

Lecturer B – Visual Arts & Interactive Media

Bolton College

View job
Lecturer A Maths (full and part time opportunities)

Lecturer A Maths (full and part time opportunities)

Bolton College

View job
Lecturer B Maths (2 full time positions)

Lecturer B Maths (2 full time positions)

Bolton College

View job
Lecturer A English – full time and part time opportunities

Lecturer A English – full time and part time opportunities

Bolton College

View job
Lecturer B Business (Finance and Accounting)

Lecturer B Business (Finance and Accounting)

Bolton College

View job
Lecturer A – Catering

Lecturer A – Catering

Bolton College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Recruitment

Young people still interested in teaching, but aren’t signing up

Shifting career preferences not to blame for 'persistently sluggish' teacher recruitment, finds NFER

Lucas Cumiskey

Recruitment
Exclusive

Workforce woes hit national computing centre’s CPD recruitment

The £84 million government-funded centre was rated 'requires improvement' for a CPD KPI

Lucas Cumiskey

Recruitment
Damian Hinds

Now Teach: DfE ‘re-assessing’ how to get career-changers

Damian Hinds was quizzed about the decision to axe programme's funding

Freddie Whittaker

Recruitment

Now Teach: DfE axes funding for recruitment programme

Ex-DfE advisor and former education secretary criticise funding cut amid recruitment and retention crisis

Lucas Cumiskey

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *