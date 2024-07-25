Home All news
Tutoring

Over 4 in 10 schools snub tutoring in final year of subsidies

Course starts likely halved in last year of subsidies for flagship catch-up programme

Course starts likely halved in last year of subsidies for flagship catch-up programme

25 Jul 2024, 10:29

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

More than four in ten schools snubbed the National Tutoring Programme this year, new data suggests, likely halving the number of pupils getting support as the government prepares to withdraw subsidies.

Department for Education data published this morning shows 57.8 per cent of schools had participated in the NTP between last September and May this year. That compares to 76 per cent at the same point in the previous academic year.

Overall, 968,968 courses had been started as of mid-May, less than half of the 2,142,822 started in the last academic year overall.

It would have left the scheme with just two months to begin 362,000 courses in order to meet the government’s overall target of six million over the course of the programme, which was quietly abandoned last year.

As of January this year, 47.8 per cent of pupils receiving tutoring were known to have been eligible for free school meals during the previous six years, far below the government’s original target of 65 per cent.

Schools must fund tutoring themselves next year

This academic year is the last in which schools will receive subsidies from government to provide tutoring, and the amount leaders had to find from their own budgets rose from 40 to 50 per cent.

It emerged earlier this year that ministers had clawed back £134 million in unspent tutoring money from schools last year – and agreed with Treasury bosses to keep the cash to fund the teacher pay grant.

Today’s statistics suggest a further clawback is likely, with the DfE still seeking money to fund the pay rise in the next academic year, and a rumoured 5.5 per cent rise recommended for September.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT leaders’ union, said many schools faced “severe financial pressures, so it is not surprising that fewer schools were able to run the National Tutoring Programme after the last government cut its subsidy”.

“While the National Tutoring Programme has not been perfect, it undoubtedly provided many schools with funding which made a real difference to pupils whose learning was harmed by the pandemic.”

He added that it was “critical” that the funding attached to the programme “is not lost to the system – especially after a decade in which the attainment gap between the most and least disadvantaged children has widened”.

Latest education roles from

Teaching Support Assistant– Mainstream Learning Support Team

Teaching Support Assistant– Mainstream Learning Support Team

Milton Keynes College

View job
Head of Department – Sport and Uniformed Public Services

Head of Department – Sport and Uniformed Public Services

Gateshead College

View job
Teacher – Automotive (HGV and Light Vehicle Specialist)

Teacher – Automotive (HGV and Light Vehicle Specialist)

Gateshead College

View job
Group Director of Finance and Resources – Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

Group Director of Finance and Resources – Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

FEA

View job
Teacher – English

Teacher – English

Gateshead College

View job
Teacher – Automotive (Vehicle Repair Paint)

Teacher – Automotive (Vehicle Repair Paint)

Gateshead College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Tutoring
Exclusive

Tutoring: Another £1m saved as mentor scheme axed early

Demand has dropped for mentors with only a fifth of the target reached last year

Samantha Booth

Tutoring

Tutoring: 3 in 10 schools shunned programme last year

And the proportion of tutoring delivered to disadvantaged pupils has dropped

Freddie Whittaker

Tutoring
Exclusive

1 in 5 schools face handing back all their tutoring cash

More than 4,000 schools did not submit their end of year tutoring statement last month

Samantha Booth

Tutoring

Just 1 in 6 schools commit to keep tutoring when cash runs out

Five key findings from Ofsted and NFER evaluations into government’s flagship National Tutoring Programme

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *