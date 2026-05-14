The role of the headteacher’s personal assistant (PA) has quietly transformed over the past two decades, yet the language and expectations surrounding it have barely shifted.

When I began working in education in 2000, the post was still widely referred to as the headteacher’s secretary.

The change to personal assistant came gradually, mirroring a broader shift in how the role was perceived inside and outside schools, and how it had become the operational linchpin of the school community.