The role of the headteacher’s personal assistant (PA) has quietly transformed over the past two decades, yet the language and expectations surrounding it have barely shifted. When I began working in education in 2000, the post was still widely referred to as the headteacher’s secretary. The change to personal assistant came gradually, mirroring a broader shift in how the role was perceived inside and outside schools, and how it had become the operational linchpin of the school community. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.