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15 May 2026

The role of a head’s PA has changed. Why hasn’t our language?

I still manage diaries and answer letters, but I’m also a strategic partner
Milli Cowling Guest Contributor

Headteacher’s personal assistant

4 min read
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The role of the headteacher’s personal assistant (PA) has quietly transformed over the past two decades, yet the language and expectations surrounding it have barely shifted.

When I began working in education in 2000, the post was still widely referred to as the headteacher’s secretary.

The change to personal assistant came gradually, mirroring a broader shift in how the role was perceived inside and outside schools, and how it had become the operational linchpin of the school community.

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