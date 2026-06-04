Ofqual must “move really fast” to tackle the threat of smart glasses and other tech being used to cheat in exams, its chief regulator has said.

Gadgets like AI-enabled smart glasses, invisible earpieces and vibrating dog collars are being advertised on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram as ways to get away with cheating in exams.

Speaking on Ofqual’s new podcast Can I just qualify that, Ian Bauckham stressed malpractice was not limited to mobile phones.

“There are of course other devices, there are smart watches and smart all sorts of things. There might be smart spectacles next…that will play text across the inside of the lens that only the student can see.

“If you gain help unfairly on a mobile phone, or a smartwatch, or any other kind of device, you are potentially getting marks in the exam that you don’t actually deserve.

“You end up with grades for qualifications which are no longer reliable, no longer trustworthy.”

He added that Ofqual had to “move really fast, because technology is moving fast”, and that they could not “underestimate the challenge involved”.

“One of the things we need to do is give really strong clear messages to schools, and to the public, that it’s not acceptable to have a mobile phone in the exam hall.”

The use of mobile phones and smart devices is the most common category of cheating in exams. It accounted for 44.3 per cent of all student malpractice cases in last summer’s exam series, with 2,225 cases reported.

Phone ban ‘easier’ for invigilators

Mobile phones are banned from exam halls, and students can risk being disqualified for bringing them in.

The DfE recently announced it would put guidance on mobile phone bans in schools on a statutory footing, which Bauckham welcomed.

“While students are allowed to have mobile phones in school but not in the exam, you have a point of tension, a point of conflict.”

He added that it would make it “much easier” for invigilators to enforce the rule.

AI in coursework

Bauckham wrote to exam boards in March asking them to strengthen their approach to malpractice – including bringing mobile phones and other devices into exams and preventing AI misuse in coursework.

He added that AI has potential to be “a very powerful support” for teachers, but the flipside was where students’ thinking is “outsourced” to AI.

If AI is used without engaging in the thinking that is meant to be assessed in a piece of coursework or non-examined assessment, “that leads to qualification grades which ultimately don’t have the real meaning, the real significance that they should have”, he added.

He said Ofqual was looking at the question of how to detect AI in coursework, and what to put in place to make sure authenticity was guaranteed.

Potential solutions include baking in “checkpoints” with teachers to discuss how the coursework was going and having that step signed off, or expecting students to explain how they used sources and referencing where they got their information from.