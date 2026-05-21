“Begin by answering this question in a single, memorable sentence: Why do you get up in the morning?” writes Dan Buettner in his defining book, The Blue Zones: 9 Lessons for Living Longer from the People Who’ve Lived the Longest.

The concept of these “geographical” blue zones – localities of unrivalled human longevity – has intrigued health experts and policymakers alike.

It has certainly captured the imagination in popular culture, not least through an Emmy award-winning Netflix series.