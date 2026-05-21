In pursuit of a different, better kind of leadership

I still remember the feeling of busy mornings clearly: dropping my children at breakfast club, finding a parking space and mentally mapping out the day ahead as I walked into school, my thoughts already turning to the first meeting of the day. At the time, I was determined to be seen as committed. I loved my job, I cared deeply about the children, and I wanted to progress. Looking back, I did not lack ambition. What I lacked was certainty that leadership could be done well and sustainably. That tension, between aspiration and endurance, is something I have since recognised in many capable women working in schools. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.