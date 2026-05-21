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22 May 2026

In pursuit of a different, better kind of leadership

If career progression depends on personal sacrifice, it will always exclude talented people
Kerry Jordan‑Daus Guest Contributor

CEO, Veritas Academy Trust

4 min read
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I still remember the feeling of busy mornings clearly: dropping my children at breakfast club, finding a parking space and mentally mapping out the day ahead as I walked into school, my thoughts already turning to the first meeting of the day.

At the time, I was determined to be seen as committed. I loved my job, I cared deeply about the children, and I wanted to progress.

Looking back, I did not lack ambition. What I lacked was certainty that leadership could be done well and sustainably. That tension, between aspiration and endurance, is something I have since recognised in many capable women working in schools.

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Opinion: Leadership

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