In pursuit of a different, better kind of leadership

I still remember the feeling of busy mornings clearly: dropping my children at breakfast club, finding a parking space and mentally mapping out the day ahead as I walked into school, my thoughts already turning to the first meeting of the day.

At the time, I was determined to be seen as committed. I loved my job, I cared deeply about the children, and I wanted to progress.

Looking back, I did not lack ambition. What I lacked was certainty that leadership could be done well and sustainably. That tension, between aspiration and endurance, is something I have since recognised in many capable women working in schools.