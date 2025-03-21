Home All news
Teacher aims to extinguish Wrack’s NASUWT leadership bid

History teacher Luke Akhurst seeks branch nominations in attempt to force a contested election

21 Mar 2025, 15:00

Exclusive

A member of the NASUWT is seeking nominations to challenge Matt Wrack for the job of general secretary, insisting the teaching union “should be led by a teacher”.

Luke Akhurst, a head of history and secretary of the Leicestershire branch of the union, said he wants members to be given a “genuine choice” in an election.

Schools Week revealed earlier this month that NASUWT’s executive had nominated Wrack, the former head of the Fire Brigades Union, as its preferred candidate to replace Dr Patrick Roach as general secretary.

The move came as a surprise to many, particularly given Wrack’s background outside education. The union – which styles itself as “the teachers’ union” because it is the only one not to admit other staff – has always been led by former educators.

Technically, any member of the union can challenge Wrack if they are nominated by at least 25 branches. In practice this is difficult, and a contested election has not happened since the early 1990s. But Akhurst intends to try.

‘Members want a teacher on the ballot’

“I was encouraged by my members to put my name forward, to get a teacher on the ballot, because obviously, the NASUWT is the teachers union,” he told Schools Week.

In his election address, obtained by Schools Week from an anonymous member, Akhurst said the union “should be led by a teacher, and as a lay-led union, it is vital to have a genuine choice.

Luke Akhurst
Luke Akhurst

“I believe we need a candidate who prioritises teachers above politics and takes a pragmatic approach to deliver the best results for our members – and I am confident I can fulfil that role.”

Akhurst said he would use his experience in Leicestershire to “drive renewal within the NASUWT”.

He added: “Focusing on recruiting more activists, particularly getting younger members involved. Whilst updating our communications and building our media presence as the teacher’s union.

“I am passionate about representing and empowering our members, and I believe my blend of frontline teaching experience and proven union leadership makes me the right choice to lead NASUWT into the future.”

‘Focusing on teachers, not politics’

Wrack’s nomination also raised eyebrows because he is more left wing – and outspoken – than the NASUWT has traditionally been. It is usually the more moderate voice in the sector, whereas the National Education Union tends to be more critical of government.

The former FBU boss, who was unseated in an election upset in January, is also a close ally of NEU leader Daniel Kebede, raising the prospect of closer working between the unions if he wins.

Many in the NEU’s executive crave a merger with the NASUWT, but Akhurst believes the union must retain its own distinct voice and approach.

“I think for me what’s really important for the NASUWT is focusing on teachers, not politics. We’re guided by what members want.

“I’m very proud to be NASUWT. The history of the union is one of standing up around teachers’ issues. And I think a lot of activists, people I’ve spoken to, are very proud of the fact that we are a separate union.”

Akhurst said he would “definitely oppose a merger”, though he is “not against working with the NEU. I work with them on a local level”.

It is not known if any other members are seeking nominations. Anyone doing so has until April 19. If they do not get enough nominations by then, Wrack will be elected unopposed.

