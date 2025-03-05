Home All news
Unions

Matt Wrack tipped for NASUWT general secretary

Ex-FBU leader is union executive's pick to replace Dr Patrick Roach this year, Schools Week can reveal

Ex-FBU leader is union executive's pick to replace Dr Patrick Roach this year, Schools Week can reveal

5 Mar 2025, 9:44

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Matt Wrack, the veteran former leader of the Fire Brigades Union, has been nominated to take over as general secretary of the NASUWT, Schools Week can reveal.

The teachers’ union’s executive has named Wrack, who led the FBU for 20 years until he was unseated in an election in January, as its preferred candidate for the role which will be vacated by Dr Patrick Roach later this year, sources said.

A union spokesperson said its executive had “endorsed the nomination of Matt Wrack as its candidate for election to the position of NASUWT general secretary.

“In accordance with the rules of the union, all NASUWT local associations are now entitled to nominate candidates for the position of general secretary and submit nominations by April 19.”

NASUWT has not had a contested election in more than 30 years.

Unlike most general secretaries of the teaching unions, Wrack does not come from an education background. He was a firefighter before becoming a trade union official.

Dr Patrick Roach
Dr Patrick Roach

Wrack, a former president of the Trades Union Council, has been a critic of both Conservative and Labour governments.

Since the election of Sir Keir Starmer’s party in July last year, Wrack has been among the most vocal opponents of the decision to means-test the winter fuel allowance for pensioners.

He is also a close ally of Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the National Education Union, raising the prospect of much closer working between the two unions if Wrack is elected.

Roach announced last year that he did not intend to seek re-election when his first term ended this spring. He was first elected in 2020.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Embedding Formative Assessment: not just a box-ticking exercise but something long-term and meaningful for all

Our EFA programme has been proven to help schools achieve better GCSE results, as evidenced by the EEF. Find...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building capacity in family support to tackle low school attendance 

Persistent and severe school absence impacts children, families, and communities—especially in disadvantaged areas. School-Home Support’s Attendance Support and Development Programme...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Unions
Niamh Sweeney
Exclusive

National Education Union deputy general secretary Niamh Sweeney resigns

Former sixth form college teacher was first person elected to the role, and was not due for re-election until...

Freddie Whittaker

Unions
Long read

From the frontline: Heads reveal poverty, abuse and funding woes

Headteachers share their big talking points at the annual NAHT school leaders' conference

Samantha Booth

Unions
Paul Whiteman

Schools ‘sidelined’ in favour of ‘populist talk’, warns Whiteman

NAHT boss tells politicians to 'raise your game out of the gutter of smears, misdirection, and the creation of...

Freddie Whittaker

Unions
Daniel Kebede

Kebede puts Labour ‘on notice’: NEU ‘won’t tolerate’ education cuts

Conservatives have 'failed education', but Labour plans a 'long way from the scale of change that we need'

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *