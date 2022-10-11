A new framework is designed to help teachers and leaders approach the growing concern of gambling harms with confidence, writes Jane Rigbye

A new framework is designed to help teachers and leaders approach the growing concern of gambling harms with confidence, writes Jane Rigbye

Teachers are coming to us more and more seeking support to talk about gambling. That’s a good thing. It’s in part due to gambling being included in the new PSHE curriculum introduced last year. But there are other reasons too.

In 2019, the Gambling Commission estimated that as many as 350,000 11-to-16-year-olds were spending their own money on gambling each week, that 55,000 young people in that bracket were experiencing social or emotional difficulties due to their gambling, and that a further 87,000 were ‘at risk’ of doing so.

Britain is home to one of the largest online gambling markets in the world and is one of the only jurisdictions where some forms of gambling can be legally participated in by those under the age of 18. So while most regulated gambling products such as the National Lottery, online gambling and sports betting are restricted to over 18s, it would be naïve to think young people are unfamiliar with gambling prior to entering legal adulthood. Therefore, it is more important than ever that we work together to safeguard our future generations from potential gambling harms.

Gambling disorder has been recognised by the World Health Organization as an addictive behaviour, and online gambling marketing is listed alongside marketing of fast food and sugar-sweetened drinks as an unhealthy commodity, which can harm relationships, school achievement and mental health.

However, gambling disorder is complex and it’s sometimes known as the hidden addiction because it can be difficult to spot the signs of harm. Looking out for changes in a young person’s behaviour, ensuring they have a strong support network and monitoring their actions can help identify issues sooner.

Common emotional harms include individuals becoming more secretive, stressed, and withdrawn. The impact of gambling on a young person’s mental health might result in them struggling to focus or disengaging from normal life. Physical signs of harm include fatigue, headaches, borrowing money and money going missing. These are signs we should all recognise.

We don’t hesitate to talk with children about other risky behaviours

We don’t hesitate to talk with children about the risks associated with other behaviours such as consuming alcohol, tobacco, or drugs. Our conversations in schools – formal and informal, in lessons, assemblies and on the playground – can help inform young people about the risks of gambling.

We engage with the education sector daily. Although the new PSHE curriculum is an encouraging step forward, teachers tell us they need resources to help them address the issue more than ever. What’s more, we know this is not an issue that can be visited only once during a child’s time at secondary school. Knowledge needs to be built over time and reinforced regularly.

But teachers are busy and the curriculum is already loaded. We shouldn’t expect every teacher to become a gambling harms prevention specialist as well as everything else, but we can help them approach the issue with more confidence. That’s why we have worked with GamCare and Fast Forward to produce the Gambling Education Framework – a practical, evidence-based resource launched last week.

The framework’s principles have been developed in line with PSHE Association guidance on effective preventative education. It is designed to help teachers deliver high-quality teaching about gambling and manage the difficult conversations that can arise in schools. It will be just as useful for designated safeguarding leads who might have to help pupils who have a gambling problem, or who might be impacted by someone with a gambling disorder at home.

We know education is an invaluable protective measure against gambling harms, just as it is against other dangers young people are exposed to. But teachers must be equipped with the knowledge, resources and confidence to talk about the issue. We hope our framework helps to fill that gap.

For further support and advice around gambling harms, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit ygam.org