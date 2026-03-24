Top performing schools are found to take less pupils with SEND and eligible for free school meals

Top performing schools are found to take less pupils with SEND and eligible for free school meals

Two in five leaders believe schools in their area “actively discourage” applications from pupils with SEND, with poorer pupils entitled to support underrepresented at top-performing schools.

The Sutton Trust has called on government to address disincentives to schools being more inclusive.

Its research found the proportion of pupils at top-performing schools who are eligible for both free school meals and SEN support – which does not require an education, health and care plan – was lower than across their catchment areas more broadly.

The secondary schools were ranked by their progress 8 and attainment 8 scores as well as the percentage of pupils achieving grade four or above in English and Maths GCSE.

Growing gaps

Analysis showed pupils who were both FSM-eligible and receiving SEN support made up 3.6 per cent of the populations of top secondary schools, compared to 4.9 per cent in their catchment areas.

The gap is even bigger at schools that had the best outcomes for English and Maths. At these schools, 2.8 per cent of pupils on average were both FSM and SEN support eligiblem compared to 4.4 per cent in their catchment areas.

However, the gaps were not found when the analysis looked at children who have education, health and care plans. The proportion of these pupils on roll at high performing schools was 3 per cent, the same rate as in their catchment areas.

Previous Sutton Trust research found poorer pupils with SEND were less likely to get an EHCP.

‘Actively discouraged’

In a survey of 2,200 senior leaders, 41 per cent reports that some schools in their areas “actively discourage” applications from pupils with SEND.

The report suggested some schools may feel concerned SEND pupils “may compromise their standings” in the “context of high accountability and league tables”, or that staff are “not confident in the quality of their SEN support”.

Source The Sutton Trust

But researchers added “the fact that such a high proportion of senior leaders feel some schools discourage applications from pupils with SEND is concerning, regardless of whether the motivations surround accountability or reflections of provision quality”.

Senior leaders also reported that reputation of quality of SEND provision (63 per cent) and inclusivity (55 per cent) were important factors for differing admissions.

‘Risk entrenching the double disadvantage’

Nick Harrison, CEO of the Sutton Trust, said findings “amount to further social segregation of the school system, and risk entrenching the double disadvantage faced by low-income families whose children also have SEND needs”.

“In many cases, schools appear to be actively discouraging applications from SEND pupils. But we should recognise the tangled web of assessments and incentives, and long-term underfunding, that prevent school leaders taking bolder action on inclusivity.

“This must change if the government is to deliver on its ambition to create more inclusive schools.”

The Sutton Trust have called on government to address the disincentives to schools being more inclusive of children with SEND and FSM-eligible.

Researchers said housing prices or costs associated with a specific school can be disincentives for lower-income families to reach top performing schools, while accountability and school performance can be disincentives for school leaders.

‘Completely unacceptable’

As part of its SEND reforms, government wants all secondary schools to have an inclusion base for SEND pupils.

A Department for Education spokesperson said in response to the report: “It is completely unacceptable that disadvantaged children or those with SEND are being shut out or discouraged from applying – and this government will put a stop to it.

“We are backing this with £3.7 billion to create more specialist places, inclusion bases in every secondary school, and stronger accountability – clamping down on off-rolling, tightening oversight of pupil movement, and working with Ofsted to ensure schools are held to account.”



