Teachers know better than anyone that the phonics test is not enough. Children are asked to read 40 words, but this narrow measure tells us little about the skills that shape learning, from phonological processing to working memory. In some cases, children are drilled to memorise the words, and the deeper challenges they face are missed.

As a result, too many children fall through the gaps. By the time their difficulties are spotted, frustration and loss of confidence have already taken root.

Parents tell me again and again that years were wasted before their child was recognised as needing support.

Teachers themselves often admit they feel under-trained and under-equipped to intervene sooner, even as they work tirelessly to do their best.

That is why I am bringing forward a ten-minute rule bill in parliament today, proposing universal screening for neurodivergent traits in primary schools, with statutory guidance on training for teachers.

The purpose is not to create a new layer of bureaucracy or to hand out diagnoses. It is to give teachers a light-touch, observation-based tool to help them recognise needs earlier and adjust their teaching accordingly.

I know school leaders will ask about workload. That concern is justified. The last thing teachers need is more paperwork. This bill is designed to make life easier, not harder.

A national framework would provide consistency and confidence, building on what teachers already do instinctively: noticing when a child is struggling and adapting to help them. With clear training and guidance, those instincts would be backed up with knowledge and tools. Far from increasing stress, it could help reduce it.

I hope the DfE will incorporate these proposals into its own SEND reforms

Others will question why I am pursuing this through a ten-minute rule bill, when such bills rarely become law. The truth is that as a backbench MP, this is the route available to me to raise the issue and force it onto the political agenda.

Often, these bills succeed not by passing directly but by influencing government policy and building cross-party consensus. I hope the department for education will take these proposals and incorporate them into its own SEND reforms.

Funding and capacity are also key concerns. The SEND system is already under immense pressure. Special school places are limited, mainstream schools are stretched and education, health and care plans (EHCPs) can be complex and costly.

My bill is not a silver bullet, but by helping teachers identify needs earlier, we can prevent more children from reaching crisis point and reduce demand on the most intensive forms of provision. That is in the interests of children, schools and the wider system.

For me, this is more than a policy idea; it is personal. I grew up with severe dyslexia and ADHD. I know how it feels to be called lazy or disruptive when in fact you are struggling to keep up. I know what it is to carry shame from being made to take medication in front of classmates, or the hurt of being bullied for being different. Those scars do not fade.

And yet, I also know what a difference it makes when someone believes in you. Teaching staff who backed me gave me the confidence to keep going. One of them now works alongside me in parliament. That faith is what every child deserves.

Earlier this year, I joined Jamie Oliver in calling for better support for dyslexic pupils. We agreed the system is failing too many children, and that practical, affordable steps can make a real difference. This bill is one of those steps.

Not long ago, a boy with ADHD and dyslexia told me: “You’ve made me realise I won’t fail in life.” That is why I am determined to see this change through. Teachers should be given the tools to act early. Every child deserves the chance to thrive.