What do you say to the boy sitting behind the glass?

Year 6: before everything changed I used to sit in class writing about what I wanted to be: back straight, finger pressed to my lips, desperate to answer every question. I worked hard, chased merits and sang lead in the school choir. Music filled my house from 7am every day, usually Wretch 32. At that point, I was the respected one. The child who tried. I thought secondary school would be a fresh start. It was, but not in the way I expected. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.