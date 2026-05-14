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15 May 2026

What do you say to the boy sitting behind the glass?

Policy can change, but unless practice changes with it, young people like me will keep slipping through the cracks
Taejon Joseph-Andrews Guest Contributor

16-year-old student at Haringey Learning Partnership

4 min read
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Year 6: before everything changed

I used to sit in class writing about what I wanted to be: back straight, finger pressed to my lips, desperate to answer every question. I worked hard, chased merits and sang lead in the school choir. Music filled my house from 7am every day, usually Wretch 32.

At that point, I was the respected one. The child who tried. I thought secondary school would be a fresh start.

It was, but not in the way I expected.

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