What do you say to the boy sitting behind the glass?

Year 6: before everything changed

I used to sit in class writing about what I wanted to be: back straight, finger pressed to my lips, desperate to answer every question. I worked hard, chased merits and sang lead in the school choir. Music filled my house from 7am every day, usually Wretch 32.

At that point, I was the respected one. The child who tried. I thought secondary school would be a fresh start.

It was, but not in the way I expected.